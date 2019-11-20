New parents can enjoy a good night’s sleep – for free

An Edinburgh hotel is offering exhausted new parents 100 free rooms to those who need (and deserve) a good night’s sleep.

YOTEL Edinburgh is inviting knackered new mums and dads in the city to become members of The Sleep Club.

According to research carried out by the University of Warwick, new parents face almost six years of sleep deprivation following the birth of a child.

With its signature adjustable SmartBed, gel memory foam mattress and adjustable mood lighting, YOTEL Edinburgh believe there’s no better place to escape the madness of family life and enter the land of nod than in one of their premium cabins.

As part of the package, YOTEL Edinburgh will launch BOOBER, a mum-umental milk taxi service (inspired by a popular transport app) enabling mums to send fresh bottles of breast milk back home, just in time for the evening feed. Swapping the changing bag for a bag of a different kind, the package will also come with a Good Sleep Goody Bag to help forget mini-me at home and to enjoy some uninterrupted pamper time.

Emily-Jane Clark, author of Sleep Is For The Weak (How To Survive When Your Baby Won’t Go The F**k to Sleep), said: ‘After two babies and years of sleep deprivation YOTEL Edinburgh’s Sleep Club is music to my ears! Nothing can prepare you for the tiredness you feel as a new parent so having a place to escape to, alone, with a big glass of wine is invaluable.

‘YOTEL has truly thought of everything and if BOOBER had been around when I was breastfeeding, I would’ve jumped at the chance for a night away. Make the most of it and enjoy a good night’s sleep – if anyone deserves it, it’s new parents.’

Stuart Douglas, general manager at YOTEL Edinburgh, said: ‘As a parent myself, I know how valuable sleep is. Our aim is to help mums and dads reclaim at least some of the countless hours of sleep lost whilst raising a family.

‘It’s no secret our SmartBed’s are the comfiest in Edinburgh and are the perfect place to relax, unwind and enjoy a night of uninterrupted ZZZs.’

YOTEL Edinburgh opened earlier this year and is the tech-inspired hotel group’s first city centre hotel in the UK. The 276-room property offers the luxury of first-class travel and is uncompromisingly designed around the comfort and efficiency of guests.

To book, visit https://www.yotel.com/en/hotels/yotel-edinburgh/the-sleep-club and complete the required fields.