New map launched to get cyclists on their bikes

Sustrans and VisitScotland have launched a new interactive route planner to help cyclists explore The Caledonian Way, one of Scotland’s greatest long-distance cycling routes.

The Caledonian Way’s 237 mile stretch reaches from Campbeltown to Inverness and draws in around 2,500,000 cycling journeys each year. The popularity of these cycling routes contributes massively to local economies through this cycle tourism.

This new interactive route planner has several different journeys on offer, ranging from multi-day itineraries to single day trips. It also takes into accounts different levels of experience and ability, incorporating this into the recommended routes. In addition to the different route ideas, this planner also has suggestions for local accommodation, visitor attractions, events and where to go for food and drinks.

Chief executive of VisitScotland, Malcolm Roughead said: ‘We are excited to be teaming up with Sustrans to deliver this dynamic tool for cyclists, both experiences and beginners. This new interactive route planner helps people enjoy Scotland in a fun, healthy and sustainable way.

‘The Caledonian Way covers over 237 miles of stunning scenery from start to finish with lots of extra, diverse attractions along the way to show visitors both from home and abroad just how much the areas on this route have to offer.

‘Tourism is the heartbeat of the Scottish economy and is one of its most sustainable and enduring industries – we need to continue to work in collaboration with organisations like Sustrans to ensure visitors see us at our best throughout the year.’

The number of routes in the interactive planner is set to increase in the upcoming months and to demonstrate even more of the beautiful scenes and cycling options in Scotland.

The head of network development at Sustrans Scotland, Tom Bishop said: ‘The Caledonia Way is undoubtedly a jewel in the crown of the National Cycle Network, and we believe that this innovative new journey planer will encourage even more people to explore one of Scotland’s most breath-taking routes by bike.

‘Sustrans firmly believe that high quality leisure cycling routes can be a catalyst for more people to make sustainable transport choices on an everyday basis, and we hope that this fantastic new facility will inspire budding cyclists to explore the National Cycle Network.’

This route planner offers a fantastic way to take to the saddle and explore this stunning country at your own leisure whilst also making the most of different attractions and adventures on the way. Subsequently this will help to boost both the economy and tourism business of Scotland.

Libby Foy, owner of Dalavich Shop and Wild Rowan Cafe said: ‘This new interactive microsite will enable us to promote our cafe business, and the services we offer, direct to leisure cycling visitors. This area has huge potential to attract all types of cyclists; the itineraries and the visitor attractions which are showcased on the microsite will help cyclists plan their visit more effectively, and will boost the number of cyclists choosing to come to our region.’

To check out this interactive planner and start planning your next adventure click HERE.