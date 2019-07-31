New bridge over the River Clyde plans are revealed

Three international engineering teams are in the running to build the first opening road bridge over the River Clyde.

The crossing connecting Renfrew to Clydebank and Yoker will require hundreds of construction staff and forms the centre-piece of a major infrastructure project to transform the Clyde waterfront.

Following an initial selection stage earlier this year, Renfrewshire Council has now invited three bidders to participate in the detailed tendering stage of the procurement process.

These are:

ARC – a joint venture of Roadbridge and American Bridge supported by COWI as design partner, whose previous projects include the construction of the iconic Queensferry Crossing and the Tappan Zee Bridge over New York’s Hudson River

A Balfour Beatty team, comprising Cleveland Bridge, Qualter Hall and consultants Atkins. They have delivered the Media City Swing Bridge in Salford and are currently replacing the Surf City Swing Bridge in North Carolina

Construction and civil engineering company GRAHAM, working with Hollandia and Ramboll – GRAHAM and Hollandia were both involved in the construction of the Samuel Beckett Bridge in Dublin whilst Ramboll led the Design Joint Venture of the Queensferry Crossing.

Renfrewshire Council leader Iain Nicolson said: ‘This project will transform the Clyde waterfront and connect communities on both sides of the river, improving access to jobs, education, hospitals and leisure pursuits. I am very pleased to see this project progressing well and it is no surprise that it has attracted such high calibre teams bidding to secure the design and construction contract.’

Jointly funded by the UK and Scottish Governments through the Glasgow City Region City Deal, the £90.7million Clyde Waterfront and Renfrew Riverside project includes a 184 metre-long, twin-leaf cable-stayed swing bridge accommodating vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians and opening horizontally for passing ships.

Scottish Government Infrastructure Secretary Michael Matheson said: ‘I’m delighted to see the progress being made on the Glasgow City Region Deal as our partners look to drive inclusive economic growth, utilising the Scottish Government’s more than £500 million investment in the area.

‘It’s particularly pleasing that this project will open up access to new opportunities around the River Clyde and help further spread the benefits of our investment made in other key infrastructure locally, such as the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital and the upcoming National Manufacturing Institute Scotland.’

UK Government Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said: ‘It’s great to see the progress being made on the first and largest growth deal in Scotland, which the UK Government is supporting through its £523 million investment. The funding is already delivering real benefits for people who live and work in the region and this particular crossing will make a huge difference to the Clyde waterfront.

‘To date the UK Government has committed more than £1.39 billion of Growth Deal investment to support sustainable growth in Scotland and create jobs and opportunities for the future.’

Leading engineering firm Sweco worked with Kettle Collective – the architects behind the Falkirk Wheel – to draw up initial designs for the bridge which draw on the area’s rich shipbuilding heritage.

Also included in the project is more than 2km of new and improved roads and shared cycle and pedestrian routes, including connections into the Advanced Manufacturing Innovation District Scotland being developed next to Glasgow Airport.

Each team has received the full tendering pack which comprises more than 750 documents and 300 drawings.

It is anticipated the successful team will be appointed in early 2020 and construction is scheduled to start later that year and be completed in 2022.