New bid to get families into Scotland’s castles

Mackie’s of Scotland and the National Trust for Scotland have announced a partnership to get families exploring Aberdeenshire this summer.

Fun-seeking families are invited to come and celebrate the first weekend of the summer holidays (26-27 June) by exploring trails around National Trust for Scotland properties in Aberdeenshire. Visitors can reconnect with the places they love, uncover clues as they explore and receive a delicious Mackie’s chocolate treat for their efforts.

Taking place at Crathes Castle, Drum Castle, Pitmedden Garden, Castle Fraser and Fyvie Castle, and eight other National Trust for Scotland properties around Scotland on Saturday 26 June and Sunday 27 June, families can celebrate the start of summer with the Summertime Explorer trails through beautiful gardens and grounds.

Mackie’s Marketing Director Karin Hayhow said: ‘We hope that after the last year and a half, the chance to have a proper family day out, at amazing settings, while hunting for clues will generate lots of fun.

‘We’re thrilled to be partnering with The Trust and support its incredible properties and grounds that are part of Scotland’s fabric.’

National Trust for Scotland’s director of Customer & Cause, Mark Bishop said: ‘We’re thankful to our friends at Mackie’s of Scotland for helping us to create this summertime adventure for families. It’s the perfect start to what we’re all hoping will be a summer of adventure and outdoor fun, in places that we love. So, get your thinking caps on and come and explore our beautiful places, in Aberdeenshire and beyond!’

For information on the fun Summertime Explorers trails and a full list of properties taking part, visit: www.nts.org.uk/mackies

The National Trust for Scotland is the conservation charity that over 90 years has saved, maintained and shared many of the country’s most loved places, rich with history, heritage, nature and culture.

The National Trust for Scotland relies on the support of its members and donors to carry out its important work of caring for the natural and built heritage that people from Scotland and across the world all love, ensuring its future for everyone to enjoy. Find out more at www.nts.org.uk.