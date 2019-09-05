NC500’s new partnership with adventure tour firm

The North Coast 500 has announced a new partnership with award-winning adventure tour operator Wilderness Scotland.

The iconic touring route has teamed up with Aviemore-based Wilderness Scotland to create three new guided and supported road cycling tours which provide travellers with the chance to see and explore the wildlife and natural landscape of the North Highlands.

The partnership aims to encourage curious travellers to enjoy a multi-day cycling tour in the outstanding scenery of the North Highlands, led by exceptional adventure guides who bring the landscape and history to life, enriching the experience.

Wilderness Scotland specialise in a range of guided and customised holidays throughout the Scottish Highlands and Islands.

Tom Campbell, managing director of the North Coast 500, said: ‘We are delighted to be in partnership with Europe’s leading adventure tour company, Wilderness Scotland. They have an impressive track record of delivering class-leading tours and understand Scotland and the Highlands in particular so well.

‘We wanted to find a partner who brought exceptional expertise and customer service to what they do, and we have found it. We believe that they will add value to the North Coast 500 in terms of offering cycling experiences that match the incredible sea and landscapes that make up the NC500.’

Paul Easto, founder of Wilderness Scotland, said: ‘We’re excited to partner with North Coast 500 to offer this new and inspiring range of guided cycle tours. Despite its rising popularity, the route provides genuine opportunities to slow down and enjoy the iconic Highland landscapes and local fare.

‘Riders can take on the challenge of three guided tour options between 7-11 days in length and ranging in difficulty. If you like the idea of the journey but want to save your legs, we’ve added e-bikes as a hire option this year, alongside our existing road and hybrid hire bikes.

‘When people think of Scotland, it’s this landscape that immediately comes to mind. Exploring it by bike awakens your senses and offers you time to take it all in. It’s that sense of connectedness that we look forward to sharing.’

Over the past four years, the North Coast 500 has been hailed as the number one road trip in the world, and one of the top reasons for people to travel to Scotland.

Bringing together a route of just over 500 miles (516 miles, to be of stunning coastal scenery, the North Coast 500 naturally follows the main roads along the coastal edges of the North Highlands, taking in the regions of Wester Ross, Sutherland, Caithness, Easter Ross, the Black Isle and Inverness-shire.

The official North Coast 500 route begins and ends at Inverness Castle which, perched on top of a hill, is the perfect starting point to the route and offers unparalleled views over the capital city of the Highlands.

The route has been credited with boosting business by 20-25% each year, extending the season to 10 months, and increasing visitor spend by an additional £10million in 2016-2017 alone.

For more information about the North Coast 500, visit www.northcoast500.com.

For more information about North Coast 500 tours with Wilderness Scotland, please

visit https://www.wildernessscotland.com/the-north-coast-500