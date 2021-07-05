Museum of Rural Life marks 20 years since it opened

The National Museum of Rural Life in East Kilbride marked its 20th anniversary at the weekend.

Since opening its doors on 4th July 2001, the Museum has welcomed visitors from all over the world to learn more about rural life in Scotland.

The National Museum of Rural Life, previously known as the Museum of Scottish Country Life, is based at Wester Kittochside farm, near East Kilbride.

The project, opened in 2001, cost more than £9 million, and was created through a partnership between the National Museums of Scotland, the National Trust for Scotland, the Heritage Lottery Fund, the European Regional Development Fund, South Lanarkshire Council, Scottish Natural Heritage and a number of private funders.

The farm was gifted in 1992 to the National Trust for Scotland by Margaret Reid who had run the farm for many years with her late husband James, the last of ten generations of Reids. The Reids, as Lairds of Kittochside, farmed the property over a period of 400 years from 1567 to 1992.

The National Museum of Rural Life is run by National Museums Scotland, one of the leading museum groups in the UK and Europe and it looks after collections of national and international importance.

To find out more about the National Museum of Rural Life, visit https://www.nms.ac.uk/rural