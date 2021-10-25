More honours for Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh – The Caledonian

Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh – The Caledonian and Guerlain Spa have been awarded three prestigious accolades.

Following the announcement of this month’s Conde Nast Traveler’s Readers’ Choice Awards and being voted as Scotland’s favourite city centre hotel, it has added to its honours.

The hotel has been awarded Scotland’s Leading Hotel 2021 in the 28th annual World Travel Awards. The World Travel Awards, established in 1993, acknowledges and celebrates excellence across all key sectors of the travel, tourism and hospitality industries.

Earlier this month, winners of the 2021 World Luxury Hotel and Spa Awards were announced recognising Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh – The Caledonian as the Continent winner of the Luxury Historical Hotel – Europe and the hotel’s Guerlain Spa as the Luxury Historical Hotel Spa – Europe.

Established in 2006, the highly competitive World Luxury Hotel and Spa Awards recognises luxury accommodation and spas across a diverse range of categories, with over 300,000 international travellers voting each year.

General manager of Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh – The Caledonian, Dale MacPhee said: ‘We are absolutely thrilled to receive these three incredible notes of recognition, and would like to thank our outstanding guests for their support, especially during such a difficult time for the hospitality industry.

‘I am extremely proud of the challenges that our team has overcome this past year, and it is due to their hard work, dedication and passion for the creating truly memorable guest moments that this recognition is possible.’

Throughout an extremely challenging 18 months for the hospitality industry, Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh has remained dedicated to ensuring unforgettable guests experience for all visiting the iconic Edinburgh hotel, and featuring a number of bespoke at home experiences and charitable contributions to the surrounding community.

Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh – The Caledonian continues to welcome international visitors and locals alike to discover an incredible array of overnight castle-view stays, dining experiences and luxurious treatments at the UK’s only Guerlain Spa.

