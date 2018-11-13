Meet Donald from Skye – the new face of the island

A friendly new animated character has been created to help tourists visiting the Isle of Skye.

Donald from Skye will answer their questions and give them important information whilst staying on the island.

The creation of local businessman Calum MacDonald, it is hoped that Donald from Skye will act as a friendly face for the island and even build up his own following with his trademark ginger beard, kilt and quirky catchphrases.

Donald from Skye is the star of a short film about the island. Donald, assisted by his trusted companion Fergie the Tractor, tells visitors to Skye all they need to know – from where to stay and what to do, to how to drive safely on the roads and where to park.

Visitors can ask Donald any questions they have about their visit and a short animated film of Donald from Skye will be available on Donald’s YouTube channel; acting as a unique and informative source for anyone wishing to visit Skye.

Creator Calum MacDonald was inspired by a previous drawing by his niece, Sadie MacDonald.

Calum said: ‘In November 2017, following on from Skye receiving negative publicity during that summer, I was inspired by a drawing my niece had drawn of her family. I came up with the idea of creating a character from Skye, acting as a friendly face for the island and having him help solve the problems Skye was facing.

‘Since then Donald has developed into an animated character and is the star, along with Fergie the Tractor, of his own animated film. Donald and Fergie answer any questions visitors might have about Skye on the website and we hope to add further episodes of Donald from Skye soon.

‘The Donald from Skye website acts as a hub of information for visitors, with business listings, a “recommended by Donald” list and clips of Donald and Fergie. Donald from Skye is also on social media, allowing visitors to see updates and recommendations from Donald directly on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

‘I hope Donald from Skye will be informative and entertaining for both tourists and locals, and enhance their experiences on this beautiful island.’