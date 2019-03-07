Medieval castle is Scottish Wedding Venue of the Year

Medieval castle keep Borthwick Castle is celebrating after being awarded ‘Wedding Venue of the Year’ at the Scottish Wedding Awards 2019.

Located in the heart of the Midlothian countryside, the former residence of Mary, Queen of Scots was presented with the prestigious accolade at a black-tie ceremony last week at The DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Glasgow Central, fending off competition from five other venues in the regional categories.

Borthwick Castle’s events team, led by Amy Cullen, sales and events manager, were presented with the Wedding Venue of the Year award by STV and BBC Radio Scotland broadcaster, Josie Smith.

Johanne Falconer, general manager at Borthwick Castle, said: ‘We are absolutely delighted to have received the title of Wedding Venue of the Year at the Scottish Wedding Awards 2019. Borthwick Castle is a truly unique venue, and we’ve been honoured to be part of creating an exceptional celebration for our wonderful couples celebrating their special day.

‘This award is a true testament to the hard work, dedication of the whole team at Borthwick Castle, who strive to deliver seamless

customer service and impeccable attention to detail.’

Borthwick Castle offers the ultimate luxurious private-hire castle experience. The venue, which dates back to the year 1430, can accommodate 24 overnight guests, and weddings of up to 80 guests.

Now in its seventh year, the Scottish Wedding Awards is attended by more than 550 respected names in Scotland’s wedding industry. The awards aim to celebrate hard-working professionals who have dedicated their careers to the wedding industry, delivering elegant, unique and memorable services.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Wedding Awards 2019 said: ‘The wedding sector plays a vital role for the national economy, with thousands of

weddings being held each year, creating many employment opportunities and developing the industry’s landscape by introducing innovative ideas that enhance the reputation of the country’s wedding industry.

‘We would like to congratulate the winners for being at the forefront of the industry and winning at this year’s Scottish Wedding Awards.’

For more information about Borthwick Castle, visit www.borthwickcastle.com

For the full list of winners from the Scottish Wedding Awards 2019, click HERE.