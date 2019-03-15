Make it a Mother’s Day out to remember

Whether she answers to Ma’am, Mum, Mama or Mummy, The Royal Yacht Britannia is the perfect place to getting ready for female parents to celebrate Mother’s Day.

For over 44 years, Britannia was home to one of the most famous mothers in the world, Her Majesty The Queen.

Famously described as ‘the one place I can truly relax’, bring your mum to Britannia and explore the beautiful State Apartments including The Queen’s favourite room, the Sun Lounge.

After your tour, enjoy a special cream tea whilst looking out to the beautiful views across the Firth of Forth from the Royal Deck Tea Room. Sit back, relax and savour the Mother’s Day special: a glass of chilled Veuve Cliquot Rosé with a slice of one of our delicious cakes, freshly made in the Royal Galley.

