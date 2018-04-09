Majority of Scots feel they are now stuck in a rut

NINE in 10 Scots are facing daily déjà vu, claiming they are stuck in their very own version of Groundhog Day, according to new research.

Commissioned by natural source water brand, Highland Spring, the study of 1,500 adults took an in depth look into the daily routines of Brits and discovered the extent to which we are creatures of habit, with 72 per cent of us in Scotland saying we are stuck in a rut.

But the appetite for change is there, with the average Scot spending 6.3 hours every week dreaming about a new life, doing things differently, going somewhere new, trying new experiences or doing something they have never done before.

Some 81.7% feel a sense of dread on Monday morning about the long week ahead and 32.9% would say their job is the most monotonous part of their day.

As many as 36.6 per cent of Scots eat lunch at the same time every day, while 29.3% eat the exact same breakfast every day. Of those surveyed, 23.9% cook the same meals on rotation every week, and 92.7% buy pretty much the same grocery shop every week.

It’s not just our daily lives that are repetitive, as nearly three quarters of those surveyed (74.4%) have returned to the same holiday destination more than once – and they have booked the exact same holiday 4.5 times in their life.

The survey stated that 79.3% of Scots think that doing the same things makes you a boring person, while 84.1% feel they need something (money, courage, support) to take the plunge and try something new.

And 80.5% are determined to make 2018 a year to remember and get out of the rut they’ve become stuck in.

The poll marks the launch of Highland Spring’s H20omph campaign which encourages the nation to celebrate life by venturing outside of their comfort zone, just a little bit.

Behavioural psychologist, Jo Hemmings, said: ‘Over a third of Brits (35 percent) said that being a creature of habit was just a part of life, and familiarity can be very comforting.

‘But while routine is comforting, it can also be a major cause of boredom, demotivation and can leave us feeling like it’s Groundhog Day! There are so many quick and easy, big and small ways we can mix things up and make the most of everyday. Take a routine work day – and shake it up a bit. Small changes can make big improvements in our daily routine.

‘More than four in ten (45 percent) worry about the cost of trying new things and 16 percent reckon they are scared of the unknown but trying new experiences needn’t be expensive or scary!

‘We do need an element of predictability to reduce cortisol, the stress hormone.

‘Rather than going back to the same holiday destination time and time again – simply take the ingredients that you like, whether that’s a beach, child friendly hotel, sightseeing or an activity-based break, type them into a search engine and see what new and unexplored adventures await.

‘Setting ourselves new goals and challenges outside of our regular comfort zone – however small – can inspire us, make us feel more creative and more satisfied with life overall, improving both our self-esteem and our self-confidence.’

Karen Crowley, head of consumer marketing at Highland Spring, added: ‘We’re all naturally driven to make the most of everyday and being properly hydrated helps us get there. It’s about balance – with small changes making surprisingly significant differences to our quality of life and ultimate well-being.

‘It’s all about diving in to something new and thriving on those fun, unexpected moments. That’s why we’re giving the nation 10,000 chances to win new experiences with added H20omph.

’32 percent of go-getting Brits said they were going to make 2018 a year to remember. Whether it’s taking an iconic train journey or reinvigorating an everyday cinema experience, we’re offering consumers the tools to help them on their way.’

