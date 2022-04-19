Mains of Taymouth for Ukraine is announced

Mains of Taymouth Country Estate & Golf Course in Kenmore are to hold a special fundraising event for the charity Highland Perthshire Welcomes Ukraine.

Choosing Highland Perthshire’s traditional Raft Race Weekend, which this year falls on 18 and 19 June, the estate has put together a special weekend of fundraising to support existing local efforts which are being carried out by Aberfeldy based Gavin Price who is behind Highland Perthshire Welcomes Ukraine.

This group is bringing Ukrainian refugees to the area and has already raised significant sums of money to support them in the transition.

Mains of Taymouth has already allocated two of its staff accommodations for use by Ukrainian refugees, and is hoping to welcome them soon. The issue of displacement due to conflict is particularly close to Irena Menzies as her father and mother were Polish refugees displaced in the second world war who settled in Kenmore.

Along with a Holiday Bonanza Raffle offering eight luxury short breaks with a combined value over £9000, (which will be drawn on 31 August 2022), the weekend fundraising event will offer live music, together with food & drink tastings, and pop up shops from local makers.

Robin Menzies said: ‘We’re delighted to announce this special event for Ukrainian relief. We will make the raffle ticketed through a simple QR code which will be available all over the area, displayed in shops and local visitor attractions, as well as our website, with each ticket giving entry to the Holiday Bonanza Raffle. We hope to attract lots of people who will get on board with this, so that we can donate a really good amount, therefore tickets will be £20 each.

‘We’ve very grateful to John and Henry, the business owners who run the Courtyard Bar & Brasserie, and the Shop & Deli respectively. They have donated hampers and prizes, and are working really hard to put together a great itinerary. We’ll continue to link up with other suppliers and partner businesses in the area, such as Highland Safaris, who have also donated a fantastic private charter 4×4 Safari for eight people as part of the main prize, and will help us promote this event.

‘With so many local individuals and businesses already committing time, effort and money to help the humanitarian effort for Ukraine, we were keen to get involved too. We’re ready to welcome refugees to the estate. We’ll do all we can to ensure they settle in and feel supported in their new environment.’

For further details or to purchase a Holiday Bonanza Raffle ticket please visit Mains of Taymouth’s website www.taymouth.co.uk and facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/mainsoftaymouth/ .

A special QR code will be available shortly which will also enable people to quickly and easily buy a ticket. It will be displayed locally in shops and community areas throughout Aberfeldy and Kenmore, and will also appear on social media, along with Mains of Taymouth’s website.

The fabulous main prize in the ‘Holiday Bonanza Raffle’ is a three night stay in 5* Granary Court (sleeping eight with up to 2 pets), a luxury hamper of local produce from the Courtyard Shop & Deli, a bar supper for eight in the Courtyard Bar & Brasserie, and a private 4×4 Safari charter for eight from Highland Safaris.

A further seven luxury pet friendly short breaks to be won ranging from properties on the estate accommodating 2-6 guests for three nights, with many kindly donated by Mains of Taymouth’s generous self-catering property owners: 5* Bell Tower Cottage (sleep 2); 5* 1 Maxwells (sleep 2); 5* 1 The Gallops (sleep 4); 5* 12 Maxwells (sleep 4); 4* Calm Waters (sleep 6); 5* Capercaillie (sleep 6); and Tanfield @ Balloch Park (sleep 6).