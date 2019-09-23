Magic House will keep the children entertained

Macdonald Cardrona Hotel has launched first ever kids’ club ahead of this year’s October break.

The hotel in Peebles will officially open its new fantastic ‘Magic House’ in the hotel, following significant investment.

It is the first kids club to be opened at the four-star hotel, and it will be launched with a series of family-friendly activities being organised for the half-term break. And it all kicks-off on Monday, October 14 with a sports day.

On Tuesday, October 15, a nature day will give kids the opportunity to explore the nature around the hotel, and perhaps see some salmon leap or catch a glimpse of a majestic heron on the banks.

During the rest of the week, children will have the opportunity to perfect their golfing skills on Wednesday and Saturday and enjoy arts and crafts on Friday. There’s also a chance for children to test their fitness against their family in a workout made with adults and children in mind on Saturday.

The week of activities comes to an end in spectacular style on Sunday with a scavenger hunt.

During the week, and beyond, the fantastic Magic House will be open to the public, with kids able to enjoy a full range of activities, including an interactive virtual games mat, which is educational, lively, physical and fun. The club will offer guests a free childcare service every Tuesday and Thursday, with parents invited to attend with their children on other weekdays.

General manager, John Forrester, said: ‘We want kids to be able to enjoy themselves and have fun, but also, develop skills and build relationships with others. We know how hard parents work and how difficult it can be to juggle all the pressures of work and family.

‘That’s why we want to provide a solution where parents can have a bit of time to themselves, enjoy a spa treatment, a workout or a game of golf, safe in the knowledge that their children are having a brilliant time with lots of fun.

‘We’re always trying to improve the guest experience, in terms of service and relevant facilities so the addition of the Magic House really means we can offer a truly rounded experience for the whole family.’

This investment adds to the already significant offering of the four-star hotel, which is situated in Peebles, in the heart of the beautiful Scottish borders.

As well as offering quality modern accommodation, Macdonald Cardrona Hotel has an 18-hole championship golf course, fishing rights access to the River Tweed so guests can catch some Scottish Salmon and event facilities.

The hotel is just minutes away from the abundant range of independent shops, cafes and galleries that Peebles has to offer, as well as access to nearby Glentress for mountain biking.

To find out more, visit www.macdonaldhotels.co.uk/our-hotels/scotland/peebles/macdonald-cardrona-hotel-golf-spa