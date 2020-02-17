Macdonald Loch Rannoch targets hotel awards success

One of Perthshire’s leading hotels has been named as a finalist in a national awards ceremony.

The listing is in recognition of the first-class service provided to its four-legged guests and visitors.

Macdonald Loch Rannoch has been shortlisted for the Best Pet Friendly Hotel honour at the Prestige Hotel Awards 2020.

The winners will be announced at a black-tie ceremony – held on Sunday, 15 March, at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Glasgow – that aims to celebrate outstanding achievement in Scotland’s hotel industry.

Built in the 19th century, Macdonald Loch Rannoch is a former shooting lodge that lies in a tranquil location on the north shore of Loch Rannoch; enjoying unrivalled views over the surrounding breath-taking scenery including nearby Munro, Schiehallion.

The hotel encourages guests to bring their dogs into both the lounge and bar areas and makes special arrangements should they wish to dine with their pets for company.

Marc Adams, general manager at Macdonald Loch Rannoch, explained: ‘It starts with the team as they are all very pet-friendly. We encourage guests’ furry friends to make themselves at home in the lounge and bar, rather than be left alone in the bedrooms.

‘We have the enviable position of having vast, open spaces on our doorstep – which our guests love – while their pets can explore and enjoy a quick dip in the loch.

‘We’re delighted to have been recognised by judges for the high level of service we provide to human and animal visitors alike and I’m looking forward to the opportunity to test ourselves against other hotels from across the country.’

The Macdonald Loch Rannoch Hotel is a perfect Highland retreat which is located just 30 minutes from Pitlochry and less than an hour from Perth.

The hotel’s function rooms cater for everything from small events to weddings from 10 up to 120 people, while the on-site leisure club features a swimming pool, steam room, sauna and gym.