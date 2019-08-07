Luxury hotel set to open at Troon Yacht Haven

One of the UK’s leading marina owners, operators and developers, will make an ambitious move into luxury hotel accommodation with the opening of a new facility in Scotland.

The Salt House Hotel at Troon Yacht Haven in Ayrshire will open in early 2020.

With the Salt House Hotel, the Yacht Havens Group aims to capitalise on a growing niche for ‘relaxed luxury’ accommodation with an exciting ‘Scandi-Scot’ influenced collection of suites overlooking the stunning coastal setting of Troon Yacht Haven.

Externally, crisp weatherboarding in ocean colours will echo Scandinavian timber homes and traditional Scottish boathouses. Pitched roofs will follow the lines of sails and masts across the marina. Together, the striking collection of luxury suites will nestle in the marina like a collection of smaller moored yachts.

Inside, the 10 one and two bedroom luxury suites will similarly embrace ‘Scandi-Scot’ influences to create intimate, fresh and stylish accommodation.

A blend of textures, including cottons, linens, wools and wood, will ooze the cosy contentment and wellbeing of Denmark’s ‘hygge’ lifestyle. Each suite will also have an individual stamp with feature fabrics and wallpaper created from blueprints of yachts designed by the world renowned William Fife III and family of nearby Fairlie. Walls will also feature photographs of Fife yachts racing in Scotland.

Eight of the 10 luxury suites will boast a balcony opening out over Troon Harbour and/or the pretty and bustling marina. A further two suites on the ground floor, which will be wheelchair accessible and dog friendly, will offer similar coastal views.

Guests will also be just a few steps away from stylish and relaxed dining at popular Ayrshire bar and restaurant Scotts, which offers seasonally changing menus and views over the marina.

With the Salt House Hotel, the family-run Yacht Havens Group will target visitors coming to enjoy Ayrshire’s many cultural, sporting and heritage attractions in particular golfers coming to experience the region’s prestigious golf courses.

The Salt House Hotel will sit at the epicentre of Ayrshire’s most challenging and celebrated courses – the Old Course at Royal Troon; the home of the Open Championship, Prestwick Golf Club and the Ailsa at Trump Turnberry, less than 45 minutes drive away. Added facilities to suit visiting golfers will include secure golf club storage and heated drying racks for shoes.

For those touring by boat, boot and bike, the Salt House Hotel will also be perfectly placed close to excellent trails around coast and countryside. Troon also sits on the epic, 600 mile long cycling and walking National Route 7, which stretches from Sunderland in North East England to Inverness in the Scottish Highlands.

Yacht Havens Group, which was established in 1972, owns and operates nine marinas around the UK and in Europe and has developed each of their locations to suit the local market, from offices to eateries and retail.

Stephen Bennie, manager of Troon Yacht Haven, said: ‘With nine marinas firmly established in premier locations around the UK, our focus has turned to finding vibrant and complementary ways to open up our waterfront locations to make them accessible to new visitors and, of course, create added opportunities for our berth holders.

‘After “dipping our toes in the water” successfully with a restaurant, pub and floating pods, we were keen to open up the beautiful setting of Troon Yacht Haven and create something very special for those looking for relaxed luxury when staying away from home.

‘With its striking Scandi-Scot influences, the Salt House Hotel will, we believe, achieve just that. It will be an extraordinary building in its own right coupled with the kind of waterside views which draw your breath whatever the weather.’