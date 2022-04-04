Lots to see at the Maid of the Loch this year

Easter is on the way, and marks the start of the new season for PS Maid of the Loch.

The Ship on the Slip programme continues for the second year running, while the ship is on the slipway, under restoration at Balloch, Loch Lomond.

The opening celebrations on Easter Weekend include In Steam winch house days and exclusive Hard Hat tours as well as our traditional Easter Egg Hunt.

Maid of the Loch, owned by the Loch Lomond Steamship Company, will open their doors to the public every weekend until the end of the October. Visitors are welcomed to celebrate the much-loved Clyde-built paddle steamer and to immerse themselves in the glory days of Scottish industrial and maritime heritage.

The charity is pleased to announce that they are also hosting a brand-new model ship exhibition on board this year which examines the lifelong passion and skill of local resident Lachie Stewart.

This spectacular collection of ship models which Lachie has meticulously built over the last 60 years ranges from elegant paddle steamers to humble Clyde puffers and will be a visual treat for all visitors and a terrific addition to the season’s offering.

The impressive winch house, built in 1902, will be in operation monthly and audiences can also enjoy the Slipway Museum and shop cabin space which explores themes from the golden age of shipbuilding. Hard Hat Tour tickets are available to book on Eventbrite. The Maid of the Loch will be open to the public every weekend from Saturday, 16 April, to the end of October. Tickets can be purchased HERE.

On site caterers Wild Highlands are returning this season with a new pier-side café which has the best views over the Loch.

Donations to return the Maid to sailing can be made through their dedicated website, www.maidoftheloch.org/donate