Leading hotel firm opens its first Scottish suites

One of the world’s leading hotel companies, has opened its first Staybridge Suites in Scotland.

Staybridge Suites Dundee, owned by the InterContinental Hotels Group, is located in the heart of the city, and hotel is within a formerly abandoned linen mill, allowing guests to enjoy a sense of history and heritage during their visits.

Many of the suites have the original features including exposed brick ceilings and iron beams, connecting guests directly to the buildings historic past.

Designed to meet the needs of the extended stay guests from business travellers to families, Staybridge Suites Dundee offers 85 one bedroom and studio suites which are designed to deliver the comforts of home, with comfortable living areas, fully equipped kitchens and flexible work spaces.

Staybridge Suites is an innovative, all-suite hotel brand designed to meet the needs of extended stay guests who want to enjoy the best of home and hotel for business, relocation and vacations.

Only a short walk from many of Dundee’s key attractions, including the new V&A Dundee, Staybridge Suites Dundee reflects the city’s design heritage. With a modern, industrial interior design, the lobby provides a stylish and adaptable work and social space where guests can make use of free wi-fi.

There is also a fully-stocked onsite shop called The Pantry, where guests can purchase food essentials 24 hours a day and free laundry facilities and 24/7 fitness room.

Breakfast is included and three times a week, guests are invited to join midweek evening socials hosted by the hotel, to get together with friends or fellow travellers and unwind over complimentary food and drink.

Dianna Bruce, hotel manager for Staybridge Suites Dundee, said: ‘We are absolutely thrilled to be opening Scotland’s first Staybridge Suites in Dundee. Designed for the modern traveller, we have created a hotel where our guests can stay in the style of room that suits them best, perfect for business and family travellers alike.

‘The hotel is a short drive from the city’s train station and airport, allowing guests a central base to enjoy the attractions of the city. Across the courtyard, guests can dine at the 2 AA Rosette Daisy Tasker restaurant, which has been named after a former mill worker.’

For more details visit www.staybridge.com/

Staybridge Suites has more than doubled in size in the past decade to over 263 conveniently located properties around the world.