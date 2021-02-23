Last chance to enter creative writing competition

The deadline is looming for young budding authors to be part of a new exclusive story collection commissioned by one of Scotland’s leading hotel groups.

Crieff Hydro Family of Hotels has tasked children aged 5-14 to submit a short story of up to 200 words, fact or fiction, with 30 shortlisted stories being printed in a limited edition book to feature at all eight hotels.

The deadline for entries is Monday March 1.

The hotels have been inundated with short tales and creative writing but are encouraging youngsters to not miss out on being considered and submit their story before the deadline.

The submissions will be read by a panel of independent judges – John Bray, Helen Grant and Susy McPhee – selected with help from Strathearn Arts.

The entries will be split into three age categories with ten shortlisted from each category to feature in the book, but one story from each age group will also be brought to life in an illustration for the book – as well as the three authors winning a family hotel stay.

The book will be created by summer and if restrictions allow, shortlisted entries will be welcomed to a Mini Book Festival at Crieff Hydro Hotel in July to be presented with their prizes.

The eight hotels within the family are all set in iconic and picturesque Scottish locations, an ideal setting for a fairytale or action adventure and kids are encouraged to submit their true or fictional story based or inspired by one of the hotels.

Nic Oldham, head of customer and commercial at Crieff Hydro Family of Hotels, said: ‘We eagerly anticipate restrictions lifting so we can experience our own adventures again but we’ve been inspired by the fantastic creativity of the children’s stories we’ve received so far – the judges will certainly have a tough job on their hands.

‘We would welcome any last minute entries and would encourage youngsters to let their imagination run wild in the final days of the competition.’

Entries should be submitted by Monday, March 1 to nsw@crieffhydro.com.

To keep up to date on the latest news and events at Crieff Hydro Family of Hotels, and to read the full competition details, terms and conditions visit www.crieffhydrofamily.com/national-storytelling-week