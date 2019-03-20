Kieran delighted to be named as a tourism hero

Borthwick Castle front of house manager Kieran Rose has been named Scotland’s Tourism and Hospitality Hero at the 2018/2019 Scottish Thistle Awards.

Kieran was presented with the prestigious accolade at a ceremony at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre (EICC), fending off competition from four other finalists from across Scotland.

Kieran, who joined Borthwick Castle in February 2017, leads a team of 14 and focuses on all guest relations duties (in particular history tours) and being the main point of contact for guests during their stay.

Other finalists for the Tourism and Hospitality Hero category were Elma McMenemy of Elma McMenemy Tourism; June Goodfellow of Taste Perthshire; Emma Clark of Glenegedale House; and Jules Matteoni of Glasgow Prestwick Airport.

Borthwick Castle is Scotland’s best-kept medieval castle keep. The former residence of Mary, Queen of Scots, Borthwick Castle is now one of Scotland’s most luxurious private-hire venues.

Kieran said: ‘I’m absolutely delighted to have won Scotland’s Hospitality and Tourism Hero award – this is the pinnacle of my career so far.

‘I was up against such a talented group of hospitality professionals in the finals, which just goes to show just how much incredible work is being done all across Scotland for the hospitality and tourism sector. I’m grateful for the support of the wonderful team at Borthwick Castle in achieving this award, and I vow to use it to continue developing and promoting our tourism and hospitality industries as fully as possible.’

Johanne Falconer, general manager at Borthwick Castle, said: ‘The Scottish Thistle Awards are the ‘Oscars’ for the hospitality industry in Scotland and we’re thrilled that Kieran has been named Scotland’s Tourism and Hospitality Hero. Kieran is a real-life hero to us and we’re delighted that his hard work and dedication has been recognised to be the best in the country.’

Located in the heart of the Midlothian countryside, Borthwick Castle offers the ultimate luxurious private-hire castle experience. The venue, which dates back to the year 1430, can accommodate 24 overnight guests, and weddings of up to 80 guests.

The 2018/2019 Scottish Thistle Awards, in association with Fishers, rewards hotels, restaurants, B&Bs, visitor attractions, business and consumer events, and individuals who go that extra mile to provide customers with exceptional service.

For more information about Borthwick Castle, visit: www.borthwickcastle.com