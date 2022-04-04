Hostelling Scotland fully open for business again

Hostelling Scotland is delighted to announce that their network of 29 VisitScotland quality assured Youth Hostels is now fully opened for the first time in more than two years.

The 91-year-old, not for profit, self-funded charity, has confirmed that from cities to islands, beaches to hills and mountains, and all points in between, the Youth Hostels will once again offer a warm welcome, flexible and affordable accommodation, providing a great base for individuals and groups looking to explore and enjoy all that Scotland has to offer.

Hostelling Scotland is very encouraged by the confidence already being shown by guests keen to get back to the full hostelling experience they all know and love.

Bookings across the network, in particular those on the NC500 route and Skye, are averaging 50% occupancy in April, and the award winning, remote and eco-friendly Loch Ossian Youth Hostel is proving very popular with people grabbing the chance to ‘get away from it all’ in the beautiful surroundings of Rannoch Moor.

This promising trend in bookings across the network is showing early signs of continuing into the summer months. Destinations such as the Islands, Glen Nevis, Oban, Achmelvich and Torridon are again proving a popular choice for young travellers, couples and families keen to make full use of the shared public spaces, private rooms or shared dorm accommodation, and popular facilities such as the self-catering kitchens.

Demand is also rising in city youth hostels as group travel starts to return, while an increase in the number of ‘dog friendly’ WoofHostels and the option for exclusive private hire (RentaHostel) offer alternative accommodation opportunities and extend the appeal of hostelling to a much broader audience.

Hostelling Scotland CEO, Margo Paterson said: ‘The last couple of years will long be remembered as the most difficult in our history. As Chief Executive of this wonderful and much-loved organisation, I’m very proud of all the hard work and dedication shown by our teams and grateful for the kind support and generosity shown by everyone.

‘We’re delighted that guests can once more enjoy the social aspects that sit at the heart of hostelling; cooking up a storm in our self-catering kitchens, enjoying a glass of wine or a local beer with friends and a good night’s sleep in a private en-suite room, or a bed in a shared dorm.’

Hostelling Scotland prides itself on being the largest participant in the youth hostel market in Scotland. As a membership organisation with over 8000 lifetime members, it has 29 youth hostels and 26 affiliate hostels. In recent years (pre-Covid-19 pandemic) the network has welcomed up to 380,000 guests annually with a turnover of £9 million and an estimated annual contribution to the Scottish visitor economy of £25 million.

Hostelling Scotland’s network of Youth Hostels and affiliate hostels offers guests the freedom to explore Scotland and their love of travel, discovering places of historic and cultural interest, enjoying its stunning countryside, environment and natural heritage, creating memories to last a lifetime.

Their unique sites provide affordable, comfortable, and safe accommodation with a warm friendly welcome and local knowledge for guests travelling around the country.