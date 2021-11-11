Half price entry to Scottish attractions this winter

A new campaign encouraging people across Scotland to experience a Great Day Out across the country this winter by taking advantage of a 50% discount offer has today been launched by VisitScotland.

Whether it is visiting the lions at Five Sisters Zoo or enjoying a chocolate tasting experience from Master Chocolatier Iain Burnett in Perthshire, the Great Days Out in Scotland campaign will bring many of the country’s fantastic attractions and experiences to life.

As part of this campaign, visitors will be able to take advantage of discounted tickets to businesses participating in the Days Out Incentive Fund.

Around 140 businesses have so far received funding to subsidise the cost of tickets, allowing visitors up to 50% off admission per ticket up to the value of £20.

Administered by VisitScotland on behalf of the Scottish Government, the incentive scheme is aimed at supporting tourism recovery by providing a boost for visitor attractions, day tour excursions and outdoor wildlife and adventure activities during the quieter winter months. Businesses are still able to apply for the Days Out Incentive Fund which is open until the end of November.

Using a combination of paid media and digital activity, including print and broadcast advertising, online videos and social media, the campaign – running from now until February 18, 2022 – aims to inspire Scots to get out and explore the country on a day out or short break.

A dedicated Great Days Out in Scotland landing page on VisitScotland’s website will direct visitors to businesses participating in the incentive scheme, as well as showcase the vast range of paid and free visitor attractions, adrenaline-filled outdoor adventures and food and drink experiences on offer throughout the country during the winter.

Tourism Minister Ivan McKee said: ‘With the loss of many international tourists this year due to the pandemic, the launch of the Great Days Out in Scotland campaign will increase local visitor numbers and provide a vital boost to Scotland’s world-class tourism attractions over the quieter winter months.

‘Scotland’s tourism industry is one of the jewels of our economy and as we begin to carefully emerge and recover from the pandemic, we must work with the tourism industry to seize Scotland’s potential and build an economy for everyone by delivering greater, greener and fairer prosperity.’

Vicki Miller, director of marketing and digital at VisitScotland said: ‘The loss of international visitors over the past year has had a major impact on visitor attractions, tours and activity providers, in particular.

‘The Scottish tourism and events industry need the support of people living in Scotland. The Great Days Out in Scotland campaign will help inspire people to brighten up their winter days by taking part in a day out with family or friends at one of the many fascinating visitor attractions or experiences on offer across the country.

‘The campaign delivered in partnership with the Days Out incentive fund will help generate income for this sector during the quieter months, helping to rebuild consumer confidence as well as supplement our key domestic market recovery activity.

‘Tourism is a force for good, creating economic and social value in every corner of Scotland and enhancing the wellbeing of everyone who experiences it. Tourism makes Scotland richer, economically and socially, and without it, Scotland would be a much poorer place.’

Mhairi Cross, chief executive of the National Mining Museum, which is participating in the scheme, said: ‘We are delighted to be participating in the Great Days Out in Scotland campaign. COVID-19 has had a major impact on our visitor numbers over the last 18 months and we are optimistic that this scheme will inspire the people of Scotland to take a day out with their family or friends, supporting Scottish visitor attractions through these quieter times.’

Laurie McCandless Thomas, operations manager at Highland Fling Bungee, also participating in the scheme said: ‘Being able to apply a discount to our tickets offers a huge incentive for visitors and we hope that it will encourage people from across Scotland to visit this beautiful part of the country and take part in one of our adrenaline-filled adventures this winter.’

The project is part of the £25million tourism recovery programme announced by the First Minister in March 2021. The recovery proposals were developed by the Scottish Tourism Emergency Response Group (STERG) in collaboration with members of the Tourism Task Force. It has been developed with input from the Association of Scottish Visitor Attractions (ASVA) to help support the recovery of the tourism industry.

To search for businesses taking part in the scheme and for further inspiration on great days out across Scotland, visit: www.visitscotland.com/greatdaysout

Visitor attractions, day tour excursions and activity providers still have an opportunity to benefit from the Great Days Out in Scotland campaign. The Days Out Incentive Fund will reopen for new applications from Monday, November 8 to 5pm on Tuesday, November 30.

See HERE for information on guidance and eligibility criteria.

Scotrail will also be running a Buy One, Get One Free ticket offer in November, which can be used in conjunction with the Great Days Out in Scotland campaign. The train operator is launching a Buy One Get One Free offer from 14 November which will last for two weeks and will be valid for travel from Sunday to Thursday.

Look out for more details at www.scotrail.co.uk/free