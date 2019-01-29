Going off road is a different way to spend school break

Off road driving is great fun – and now children are being offered the chance to try it out.

Gleneagles has launched a new ‘Junior Off Road’ driving school to help younger guests and their families make the most of the glorious 850-acre Perthshire estate this February half term holiday (9-24 February).

Children aged four to nine years old can now enjoy this unique off-road driving experience in a fleet of mini Land Rover Series one replicas, with expert tuition from Gleneagles’ friendly instructors.

As soon as junior drivers have mastered the mini Land Rover controls on level ground, they can complete a circuit of off-road obstacles, including log piles, sleeping policemen and a water splash on the purpose-built junior course – leading to an off-road skills certificate.

Junior off-road driving is just one of many thrilling countryside adventures offered for wee ones throughout the year, with little guests also invited to try their hand at horse riding, fishing, shooting, tennis, golf camp; zip wiring, archery and create-a-bear workshops.

A team of ‘Playground Planners’ can create bespoke itineraries for fun-seeking families throughout the February half term holidays. Personalised skilfully to match individual family needs, itineraries can even include hand selected picnics for all ages and dietary requirements.

A special February half term family programme for two to 15 year olds offers an additional raft of complimentary activities – from stable tours, daily movie screenings and play time in Little Glen and The Den, to unlimited swimming, pitch n’ putt and Pashley bikes, as well as the chance to join a walk with Henry, Gleneagles’ one-year-old golden Labrador, who’s cuddly appeal makes him a big hit with children and adults alike.

Playground Planner Sara McEwan said: ‘Whether your wee ones are intrepid explorers or thrill-seeking adventurers, Gleneagles is a playground of discovery and fun for curious minds, which can kindle everyone’s spirit of adventure.

‘We’re proud to give our little guests the chance to enjoy almost everything our adult guests can do. The fleet of Mini Land Rovers is a great addition to our line-up this half term and offers an exciting and fun way to learn new skills.’

From January to April, Gleneagles is running a special kids go free offer – ‘Wee ones are free ones’ – as the perfect tonic for the mid-winter blues – from £360 during January – March, and from £410 in April, based on two adults and two children sharing a Sovereign Room.

For more information on February half term family activities at Gleneagles, contact Gleneagles’ Playground Planners on 01764 69 4455 or at country.pursuits@gleneagles.com.