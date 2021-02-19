Glasgow and Edinburgh are spring break choices

Glasgow and Edinburgh are two of the most popular locations in the UK, in which to take a spring break.

While a lot of uncertainty remains around travel plans, dreaming of a springtime city break is a great way to get through a lockdown winter.

Instagram is a fantastic place to find travel inspiration – especially if you’re looking for places to go in a certain season.

With springtime just around the corner, Premier Inn has researched over 500 global cities on Instagram to reveal where in the world is getting shared the most in spring. The number of hashtags for #springin(city) were counted and compared for cities in the UK, USA, Australia and New Zealand, Europe, Africa, South America, Asia and the Middle East.

The UK capital London comes out on top as the most Instagrammed city in the world at springtime, followed by Paris, New York, Moscow and Seattle. In the UK specifically, after London the most popular cities on Instagram in spring are Edinburgh, Glasgow, Oxford and Bristol.

A spokesperson from Premier Inn said: ‘With travel so limited at the moment, we’re busy dreaming about where to go when the sun starts shining again, and Instagram has revealed some lovely ideas for the prettiest cities in spring.

‘The UK’s capital comes out top not just nationally but also for the entire world, and our research also highlights some other beautiful cities both in the UK and abroad that would be perfect for a much-needed spring break.’

There are more than 1330 mentions of #springinEdinburgh: Edinburgh takes the top spot for spring photos on Instagram. Cherry blossoms bursting into flower are a common springtime sight in Edinburgh, and Instagram users are posting pictures of the trees alongside sunny snaps of The Meadows or quaint streets like Circus Lane flooded with morning rays.

And with more than 1000 mentions of #springinGlasgow: Glasgow takes the third spot for the UK’s most popular springtime city on Instagram. Posts with the #springinGlasgow hashtag show off Glasgow’s award-winning Pollok Park, the pretty Queens Park south side of the city, and the Kelvin Walkway, a 10 mile rural-feeling route which takes in the River Clyde.

For more information visit premierinn.com.