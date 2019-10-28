Four-legged friends get ‘Howl-oween’ makeover

Gleneagles’ resident Labrador and his four-legged friends have been given a Halloween makeover in time for the annual spooky event on Thursday, 31 October.

Henry and his canine companions having been getting into the spirit of Halloween at the iconic Perthshire hotel and country estate this week, dressed as Beetlejuice and a bat, as well as comic book superheroes Batman and Superman.

Gleneagles is celebrating the thrills and fun of All Hallow’s Eve with a special corpse-bride themed party at Ochil House from 7.30pm until midnight on 31 October.

The Ochil House of Horrors is taking place at the once site of a mortuary when Gleneagles was used as a military hospital during the 1940s.

In partnership with Diageo and Veuve Clicquot, guests can enjoy wicked drinks, creepy canapes, tarot reading, monster mansion, ghastly games and devilish dancing.

Guests are invited to bring their own disguise and face paints will be provided. A prize will be awarded for the guest with the scariest costume.

Tickets for Ochil House of Horrors are available for £20 per person. To book tickets call 01764 694270. Guests must be over 18.

Since opening its doors in June 1924, Gleneagles has been one of Scotland’s most prestigious hotels and sporting estates. Set beneath the Ochil Hills, in the heart of Perthshire, it has been the iconic destination for travellers for nearly a century.