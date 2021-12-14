Follow the Twelve Days of Christmas wooden sculpture trail

Twelve unique and striking totem pole sculptures have once again been placed across Aberdeen city centre – can you find them all and solve the Christmas puzzle to earn your festive reward?

Created by chainsaw carver, Garry Shand, the carvings depict the popular carol, The Twelve Days of Christmas.

First launched in 2016, the trail is popular with all age and this year the Christmas Village operators, Codona’s Pleasure Fairs, are offering the added bonus of a festive reward from Aberdeen Christmas Village if you can solve the Christmas puzzle.

Trail maps can be collected from The Waffle Haus kiosk in Aberdeen’s Christmas Village or downloaded from www.aberdeencity.gov.uk/christmas.

Find the letter located on each sculpture to solve the Christmas puzzle and return your completed sheets to The Waffle Haus to claim your festive reward.

Aberdeen City Council culture spokesperson, Councillor Marie Boulton said: ‘The Twelve Days of Christmas Sculpture Trail is an exciting part of the festive events line-up. The carvings are a wonderful tribute to the famous carol that brings festive cheer across the city.

‘Throughout the Christmas period we see Aberdeen landmarks brought to life during our lively and distinctive events programme, and the sculpture trail is a wonderful element that activates city centre spaces by taking visitors on a tour of Aberdeen and encourages them to stay longer in each area helping to boost the local economy.’

The sculpture trail will run until Friday 24 December, and visitors are encouraged to share their pictures from the trail using #ABDN12days.

The online map along with details of all the other Christmas events taking place across the city can be found at www.aberdeencity.gov.uk/christmas

More information about Garry Shand and his work can be found at www.garryshand.co.uk