Final lodges for sale at latest phase in Balloch Park

Balloch Park, Mains of Taymouth’s residential, holiday and buy to let development has only a few luxury timber lodges left for sale in its current phase, including one set in a stunning aspect by the banks of the River Tay.

This property, priced at £179,900, would be particularly suitable for an idyllic retirement property.

These final few eco friendly lodges, which offers reduced running costs, will be built to order by the estate’s award winning local builders, Blairish Restorations.

Including an extremely high ‘as standard’ specification, lodges at Balloch Park have superb open plan living areas, with luxury kitchens complete with stainless steel appliances.

Master bedrooms are complete with en-suite and dressing rooms, whilst the main bathrooms have his and her sinks.

Subject to build schedule, and time of reservation, buyers of these final lodges can customise layout to suit, and even choose the colour of paint on the walls.

Extras such as a log burning stoves, or hot tubs, can easily be added if required. The lodges are constructed from sustainable timber using the very finest materials.

Those opting for a buy to let investment can rest assured they are in good hands with Mains of Taymouth’s experienced in house team handling all bookings, maintenance, and handover.

With the Highland Perthshire lettings market particularly vibrant, a five star property such as a Balloch Park lodge is guaranteed to perform well, delivering a significant return.

Balloch Park offers easy access to the estate’s many amenities, such as equestrian centre, nine hole golf course, restaurant, shop and deli. The market town of Aberfeldy is close by. Travel from the central belt is around an hour and a half.

‘Whether you are looking for a holiday home, retirement property, or choosing to take advantage of our lucrative buy to let service, the final lodges here in Phase One tick all the boxes,’ said Balloch Park’s Peter Bancroft. ‘Don’t miss out on these final properties.’

Further details at www.ballochpark.co.uk.