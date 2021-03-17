Explore north west Scotland from the Eddrachilles Hotel

The John Muir Trust recently published a report, Rural Communities and Visitor Pressures, in which it calls for the promotion of ‘slow’ tourism and encourages multiple night stays rather than fleeting visits, in order to maximise local economic value and minimise the carbon footprint of tourism.

Eddrachilles Hotel owner, Fiona Campbell Trevor agrees that those travelling to Scotland’s Far North should consider a longer stay.

She said: ‘Exploring Sutherland’s North West Highlands needs a longer stay, our stunning and remote location on the North Coast 500 is to savour rather than rush through.

‘For example, we’d recommend our guests take an enchanting day trip on the nearby pedestrian ferry over to Handa Island to see the puffins and learn the poignant story of the former islanders who left in the nineteenth century for new lives in North America. Fresh air.

‘Imagine a boat trip, bird-watching and local history yet back in time for your complimentary cream teas (or coffees) and a freshly cooked dinner from local ingredients at Eddrachilles, well, that’s a perfect day!

‘Or go over to Falls of Shin to watch the salmon jump, take in a forest walk and relax in the stunning visitors’ centre with Mac ’n Wild’s indoor/outdoor restaurant. For the more energetic, a hill walk or a mountain climb with views you’ll never forget: Quinag, Stac Pollaidh, Ben Stack, the Bone Caves etc, or try sea kayacking or fly fishing with a guide.

‘Some retail therapy? Try Lochinver and Ullapool, perhaps visiting Highland Stoneware who make the stunning plates we use in our own hotel restaurant.

‘Learn about “Deep Time” and our world renown geology by following our local Geopark’s Pebble Routes. Or if you simply want to relax in natural beauty, try our long sandy beaches at Balnakeil or Sandwood Bay.’

To make it even more attractive to explore, relax and restore, pet friendly Eddrachilles Hotel offers special rates throughout their season for multi-night bookings (single nights also welcome) and has discounted all its 2021 rates in line with the reduced hospitality VAT.

It’s just the way a Scottish staycation ought to be.

