Enjoy visiting NTS locations and events with Lidl

The National Trust for Scotland and Lidl have teamed up to give families a warm feeling this winter, thanks to some special offers in their Lidl Book of Big Adventures.

The latest edition of the booklet, which combines Lidl’s affordable in-store range, from craft materials to outdoor clothing with the conservation charity’s places, events and experts, includes a ‘kids go free’ offer for National Trust for Scotland places (until 31 March) and a £5 off at Lidl voucher.

It’s also full of ideas to keep the family occupied while the wintry weather continues. Walks with snowy peaks in the background at Glencoe, trips to see the deer at Culzean Castle and cycling routes at Newhailes are all outdoor adventures families can enjoy this winter.

The National Trust for Scotland’s director of customer and cause, Mark Bishop said: ‘Scotland really sparkles in the winter and with so many of our places open all year round, there’s no reason to stay in. We hope that with our kids go free offer, even more families take the chance to enjoy the beautiful places our charity protects.’

The Lidl Book of Big Adventures is available to collect at selected National Trust for Scotland properties and Lidl stores across Scotland.

For information visit, www.nts.org.uk/lidl.