Edinburgh is top dog in Britain for pooches

Edinburgh has been crowned ‘Top Dog’ when it comes to the UK’s most dog-friendly city breaks in a new study.

Carried out by dog food company tails.com, like a dog with a bone, they scoured the country, visiting city break destinations based on the things that matter most to dogs and their owners.

Edinburgh scored a lofty 656/1000 as it clearly has something fur everyone; 306 pet friendly Airbnbs, 160 dog friendly bars and pubs and 14 green spaces for the all important walkies.

With these winning attributes, anything is paw-sible on a mini break with your pooch in Edinburgh.

Other cities to top the list included; Brighton, Anglesey, Bath and Bognor Regis.

This list shows there is clearly no reason to leave your furry companion at home when planning that next city break. With all the dog friendly activities on offer around the UK, that really is the leashed you can do.

To see the full study and findings for all 28 destinations, visit: www.tails.com