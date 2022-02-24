Easter fun returns to National Trust for Scotland

The National Trust for Scotland has announced the return of one of Scotland’s favourite family springtime events – the conservation charity’s popular Easter Egg Trails are back for the first time since 2019.

The fun trails were, until the pandemic paused them after Easter 2019, a fixture of many families’ Spring holidays, with around 30,000 visitors taking part.

Taking place at 22 National Trust for Scotland properties and locations from Friday 15 April – Monday 18 April, visitors can enjoy exploring the grounds of some of Scotland’s most beautiful historic sites, as spring begins to blossom, following clues, solving a puzzle and collecting a chocolate reward.

Mark Bishop, director ofcustomer and cause for the National Trust for Scotland, said: ‘All of us here at the National Trust for Scotland are so excited to confirm the return of our Easter Egg Trails for April 2022. We know how many families love taking part, exploring the beautiful places in our care and enjoying nature, as spring arrives.

‘For our charity, these events are a highlight of our year, giving us the chance to involve thousands of people in Scotland’s nature and heritage in a fun and appealing way.’

So come and enjoy some family fun this Easter and treat your loved ones to the magic of our Easter Egg Trails. For information on the full programme of events and to plan your visit, see nts.org.uk/easter.

Participating properties

Times and days vary between properties – check the website for full details are: Bannockburn; Brodie Castle, Garden & Estate; Castle Fraser, Garden & Estate; Crathes Castle, Garden & Estate; Royal Burgh Of Culross; Culzean Castle & Country Park; Drum Castle, Garden & Estate; Falkland Palace & Garden; Fyvie Castle, Garden & Estate; Geilston Garden; Greenbank Garden; Haddo House; The Hermitage; The Hill House; Hill of Tarvit Mansion & Garden; House of Dun, Garden & Estate; Kellie Castle & Garden; Leith Hall, Garden & Estate; Newhailes House & Gardens; Priorwood Garden; Robert Burns Birthplace Museum and Threave Garden & Estate.