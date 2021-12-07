Coorie revealed as our favourite Scots word

A survey commissioned by a Scottish hotel group has revealed ‘Coorie’ as the nation’s favourite Scots word.

Coorie – which means to snuggle in, or to be cosy – was selected by almost one third (30%) of more than 2,000 respondents in the survey commissioned by Crerar Hotels.

The revelation comes hot on the heels of the hotel group launching its very own Coorie experience for guests across its portfolio of seven four- and five-star hotels and inns.

Some of the other top scoring Scots words included ‘scunnered’, ‘peely-wally’, ‘crabbit’ and ‘gallus’, but Coorie came out on top with almost one third of participants who came from all over the UK – and beyond.

And it seems that those across the UK will appreciate some of the additions being made to Crerar Hotels’ Coorie offering, which is available as the colder weather and long, dark nights creep in.

The Scottish hotel group is partnering with social media megastar and best-selling author, Coinneach MacLeod – better known as The Hebridean Baker – on a selection of exclusive sleep stories for guests.

Read along to the sound of a roaring, crackling fire – which 70% voted as their favourite relaxing winter sound – guests who choose to ‘Coorie Up’, ‘Coorie In’ or ‘Coorie Doon’ can fall asleep listening to Coinneach’s soothing island lilt.

Each of the Coorie package options allow guests to escape and relax in idyllic Scottish surroundings over the winter months and feature extras such as ishga spa products, luxury scented candles from family run Cairn Candles, bottles of red wine, or a dram.

Additionally, guests of Crerar Hotels can listen to a specially curated playlist of Gaelic and English songs, ideal for cosying in by the fire with a hot beverage.

And with all of Crerar Hotels’ properties offering outstanding views of some of Scotland’s most awe-inspiring landscapes, there are plenty of opportunities to snuggle in and watch the wild winter weather in comfort, with a glass of wine in hand – something more than one third of respondents (34%) said was their favourite way to spend their time on a winter break.

The packages have already proved popular with over 500 bookings adding on Coorie experiences at the hotels.

John de Villiers, general manager of the Isle of Mull Hotel and Spa, said: ‘We weren’t surprised by the results of the survey at all. The word “Coorie” has had a resurgence in the past few years, and it is great to see it still holds such favour. Coorie is so synonymous with warmth and cosiness that its ethos and true meaning reflect our hotels and inns down to the ground.

‘The Coorie packages have been really well-received, so it’s no surprise that our survey also revealed that the majority of Brits [80%] are most looking forward to an overnight stay in a picturesque Scottish location this winter.

‘We’re thrilled to be working with Coinneach, The Hebridean Baker, to create exclusive sleep stories for our guests. There’s no doubt that his dulcet tones against a roaring open fire, and a fantastic night’s sleep, will really put the icing on the cake for anyone coming to coorie with us this winter. Our island location is a perfect retreat for those seeking a getaway. The ferries run throughout winter and the island provides a peaceful location for wellness and nature breaks.’

