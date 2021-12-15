Visitors to the Palace of Holyroodhouse can currently see the State Apartments transformed with shimmering Christmas trees, garlands and a magnificent table display to celebrate the festive season.

Exclusive after-hours tours will give visitors a unique behind-the-ropes experience and family activities will bring royal Christmases to life for children and adults alike.

In the Café at the Palace, visitors can enjoy homemade mince pies, Christmas cake and mulled wine or treat themselves to a Christmas-themed afternoon tea, and visitors will find plenty of Christmas gift inspiration in the Palace of Holyroodhouse gift shop.

Visitors will also see a 15-foot-high Christmas tree in the Great Gallery, the largest room in the Palace, while the Great Stair leading to the historic State Apartments has been draped with twinkling velvet garlands, glistening berries and seasonal foliage.

For families visiting the Palace on 18 December, the Mary, Queen of Scots at Christmas Family Activity Day will show children how Christmas was celebrated at the Palace over 400 years ago.

Families can step back in time to learn a curious game called ‘The Feast of the Bean’, create a pomander to make the air smell sweet, listen to traditional fiddle music and pick up a family activity trail.

Exclusive Evening Tours, available between December 18 and 30, offer a private view of the State Apartments after hours, including the West Drawing Room, which is used by members of the Royal Family as a private sitting room and not usually open to the public.

Tours include a complimentary glass of champagne, a mince pie and a copy of the Palace’s souvenir guidebook. Tours are available to book now at www.rct.uk.

Christmas at the Palace of Holyroodhouse runs until January 3 2022. Christmas decorations and family activities are included in the price of admission.

Exclusive evening tours cost £40 for adults and are available on selected dates between 18 and 30 December 2021.

Tickets for the Palace of Holyroodhouse must be pre-booked in advance: www.rct.uk, +44 (0)303 123 7304. The Palace is open to the public five days a week, Thursday to Monday, remaining closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.