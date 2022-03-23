Celebrating 2000 years of Scots history this summer

More than 2000 years of history are being brought to life, with the return of events to some of Scotland most iconic heritage sites.

Historic Environment Scotland has announced details of its summer events programme which will once again see history brought to life at sites across Scotland with the return of live events for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

As part of the programme, popular family events such as Spectacular Jousting return to the grounds of both Linlithgow Palace and Caerlaverock Castle in Dumfries, as does well loved favourite, Unicorn at Stirling Castle, (April 9-10), which celebrates Scotland’s national, mythical beast and features a variety of family friendly activities around the castle.

Also joining this year’s line-up is a new exhibition entitled Unforgettable scheduled to open in April at Blackness Castle, near Linlithgow. Celebrating the untold stories of people from marginalised communities whose lives shaped, or were shaped by Scotland, Unforgettable highlights their contribution to the nation’s history and was developed by HES to help celebrate Scotland’s themed year 2022: Year of Scotland’s Stories.

The 2022 programme also sees the return of popular events such as Celebration of the Centuries at Fort George near Inverness – HES’s largest re-enactment event showcasing over two thousand years of Scottish history. Also returning this year is The Rock of Ages in Pier Park next to Dumbarton Castle.

Centering on the 800th anniversary of Dumbarton as a royal burgh, the event will feature everything from the Vikings to characters from the medieval period with costumed performers providing a historical extravaganza bringing Scottish history to life in a series of demonstrations and displays.

The 2022 programme provides a fun-filled opportunity to experience Scotland’s past and explore its culture, while making new memories and learning about the history of hundreds of unique heritage sites across the country. Alongside its events programme, as part of its summer 2022 activity, Scotland’s lead heritage body is also once again offering £1 entry to its sites to members of Young Scot, to encourage young people to experience Scotland’s rich heritage.

Stephen Duncan, director of commercial and tourism at HES, said: ‘The last two years have been difficult for the tourism and heritage sectors, so we are really pleased to once again be able to announce our popular events programme as we look forward to welcoming new and returning visitors to enjoy a range of fun packed, historically based live performances and interactive experiences across participating sites, while exploring Scotland’s rich heritage.

‘Through our events, not only can we offer a range of exciting and fascinating activities for all ages to enjoy, but we’re also able to bring the stories of our past to life in new and innovative ways as our 2022 schedule offers a wonderful way to discover Scotland’s history and just some of the many stories that form its rich fabric – something particularly apt given we are currently celebrating the Year of Scotland’s Stories.’

Tickets for the events can be bought in advance online at Historic Scotland historic-scotland.gov.uk and daytime events are free for Historic Scotland members.

To access the full programme of events for 2022 visit HERE.

Historic Scotland membership gives unlimited access to Scotland’s rich history and unmissable events. For more information, visit www.historyawaits.scot