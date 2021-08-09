Burns Supper aboard the Royal Yacht Britannia

Step aboard the Royal Yacht Britannia for the event of a lifetime celebrating Scotland’s national bard, Robert Burns.

Guests can experience an unforgettable evening aboard the Royal Yacht with a highlights tour of Britannia, five-course dinner in the State Dining Room, including the Address to a Haggis, ending perfectly with a whisky tasting.

Taking place on 28 and 29 January 2022, you will be welcomed aboard by Britannia’s piper to experience an unforgettable Scottish evening.

A five-course menu will be served in the State Dining Room by Britannia’s butlers. Using the very best Scottish ingredients, dinner will be prepared by executive chef Mark Alston and his team in the original Royal Galleys.

Traditional Scottish music will be played throughout dinner by Britannia’s musicians and, the highlight of the evening, the Address to a Haggis will be followed by a whisky tasting.

The evening also includes a red carpet welcome, drinks and canapé reception with a highlights tour of the Royal Yacht Britannia.

Tickets are priced at £215 per person (inc VAT). For more details click HERE.