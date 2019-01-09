Boating on the Tay marks a second successful year

While it might not be jolly boating weather at the moment, there were a record number of boat trips on the River Tay last year.

Perth & Kinross Council has welcomed the success of the 2018 boat trips on the River Tay as it looks forward to next summer.

Between May and September 2018, 385 bookings saw 1,243 people take to the water to enjoy the sights and sounds of the river and see Perth from a different angle.

After a very positive first year of the scheme which is aimed at both visitors and residents, the timetable of journeys was extended, due to demand, to include round trips from Broughty Ferry to Perth city centre, as well as journeys from the Fergusson Gallery and the Willowgate Activity Centre that also took in historic Elcho Castle.

The council’s environment and infrastructure convener, Councillor Angus Forbes, said: ‘Planning for the 2019 season is in its early stages, however with a second very successful year under our belts, which saw the options for travellers extended in response to public demand, we are looking forward to a third summer of boating on the Tay.

‘The river is an important element of the Perth City Development Plan, and I am delighted that this scheme is continuing to prove popular with local people and tourists alike.’

Arrangements for the 2019 season will be announced in due course.