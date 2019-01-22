Beat the winter blues with a fantastic break

Avoid the winter blues with an indulgent treat at Lochgreen House Hotel & Spa with dinner, bed and breakfast for £195 per room per night for two sharing.

Warm yourself in front of the fire in the luxurious lounge while admiring the magnificent views of the beautiful gardens and Ayrshire Coast before being treated to a four course culinary treat in the Kintyre dining room followed by coffee and petit fours and perhaps a visit to the famous Maltroom or a treat from the Gin Trolley!

Enjoy a wonderful night’s sleep in the large and luxurious bedrooms and wake up to a perfectly cooked full Scottish breakfast… just the treat to make winter more bearable!

The offer is available from January 2019 to 31 March 2019 (subject to availability).

Spa treatments can be added, with additional charge, at time of booking or by calling Lochgreen Spa on 01292 314214.

Call 01292 313343 or visit www.lochgreenhouse.com to book.