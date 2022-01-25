Ayrshire and Arran launch new tourism campaign

Ayrshire and Arran Destination Alliance is this week launching its biggest ever marketing campaign to help boost tourism to the area.

The campaign ‘Find Your Balance’ uses bespoke video and digital content to showcase the many experiences Ayrshire and Arran has to offer for restorative recreation.

The newly produced video content, featuring clever split screen and match cut scenes, highlights the many natural contrasts to be found in the region and encourages visitors to ‘Find their balance’ by escaping for a short break to slow down, relax, rejuvenate and enjoy leisure time once again.

The digital campaign will run across social media and digital channels from January – March and will include a mix of static image and video adverts on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube targeted at specific audiences across the UK. The videos will also feature on ayrshireandarran.com/findyourbalance where bespoke themed landing pages provide inspiration on Outdoor and Adventure, Wellness and Nature and Food and Drink experiences across the region to help visitors plan their break in Ayrshire and Arran.

In addition to the social media and digital advertising activity, the campaign also includes a substantial digital partnership with Hotels.com, to inspire visitors to book a short break and provide support to Ayrshire & Arran hospitality and tourism businesses by encouraging overnight bookings in shoulder months and extend the visitor season.

A programme of travel blogger visits during February will complete the region’s biggest ever marketing campaign and will provide potential visitors with an authentic insight into the many things to see and do on a short break in Ayrshire and Arran.

Daniel Steel, chief executive of Ayrshire and Arran Destination Alliance, said: “The past two years have been full of uncertainty and challenges. Terms like work life balance have been strained, we’ve been isolated from friends and family, leisure interests and socialising have been interrupted, and our mental health has been constantly tested.

‘With coasts and countryside, mainland and islands, bustling towns and wide-open spaces, accessibility and rural escape, heritage and innovation – Ayrshire and Arran as a destination is the antidote to that, and the inspiration for our Find Your Balance campaign.

‘Focusing on a range of new digital content, co-produced with input from industry leaders, tourism businesses, activity providers and many more, the campaign will inspire new and returning visitors to catch their breath and regain their spark, by escaping for a short break to enjoy the sights, sounds and tastes of our special region.’

Tourism businesses in Ayrshire and Arran are being encouraged to get actively involved in the campaign to support the recovery of tourism and hospitality in their local communities, and can use the newly produced digital assets to complement their own content. A ‘Find Your Balance’ campaign toolkit is available to download that includes links to images, videos and campaign branding assets.

Ayrshire and Arran Destination Alliance Chair, Linda Johnston from Auchrannie Resort said: ‘As a not-for-profit industry-led organisation Ayrshire and Arran Destination Alliance has been at the forefront of drives to support the sector throughout the pandemic.

‘The scale and ambition of the campaign is beyond anything we’ve been able to deliver for the region previously and our extensive collaboration with the tourism businesses across the region demonstrates the determination to support the sector at this time. With existing marketing channels reaching tens of thousands of visitors each month, an exceptional team already in place, and a range of exciting work planned over the coming months, we believe we can help our businesses and communities across the region to recover and regrow.’

The ‘Find Your Balance’ campaign was created with assistance from the Scottish Government’s Tourism Destination and Sector Marketing Fund. The fund is delivered by VisitScotland as part of a national Covid recovery plan.

For more information on Ayrshire & Arran visit https://ayrshireandarran.com