A whole new lease of life for a former church manse

A beautiful 17th century manse with views over the unspoiled vistas of Scotland’s most northern landscape, is set to open as a guesthouse this summer.

Looking out towards Castle Varrich and Ben Hope beyond, Lundies House, named after its first owner, The Reverend Lundy, has stood at the heart of Tongue, in Sutherland for over two hundred years.

It will be the latest Wildland Limited property in Sutherland to come on stream, a sister property to Kyle House and Kinloch Lodge.

This summer, after two years of meticulous refurbishment and renovation, Lundies will open as a unique and intimate guesthouse. Inspired by a deep sense of place, of community and by the beauty of its situation, Lundies will be a very special place, where refined interiors and a profound sense of comfort combine to create a house of simple beauty and stillness where guests can arrive, relax and explore and enjoy the magnificent surrounding countryside and landscape of this potential World Heritage Site.

Driven by a passion for hospitality and local knowledge Lundies will offer recommendations for guest experiences: fresh oysters from the local seller, local walks and hill climbs and quality time spent discovering the rich possibilities of the area from the doorstep.

The main house, a converted A-listed manse will provide accommodation for eight people in three double bedrooms and one top floor apartment. In addition, the house’s steading have been converted and remodelled by Edinburgh based architects Groves-Raines to provide a further three contemporary courtyard rooms, a self-contained family apartment, outdoor summer eating area and motorbike parking.

The vision for Lundies develops Wildland’s unique fusion of Scandi-Scot, a playful and sensitive layering of Scottish history and contemporary Scandinavian design, place and palette.

Building on Scottish traditions and the aesthetics and honest functionality of local buildings, Lundies will feature materials sourced locally – such as wool and stone.

The main house has been renovated with the aim of painstakingly preserving its many original features, typical of houses of that period and location – such as Melness flagstone floors, woodwork and plaster mouldings.

Each room has been carefully stripped back to its architectural frame by local building contractor O’Briens before being lovingly restored and remade for the 21st century. The heart of the main house will be the kitchen and dining areas, a home from home, where guests will be served breakfast and dinner and refreshments throughout the day.

The dining room will feature bespoke oak furniture made by Edinburgh furniture makers Laurence McIntosh and a painted mural by French artist Claire Basler.

During the day guests will be able to relax or read in the study and lounge areas, which will feature objects and artworks by artists such as Peter Bonde, Cathrine Raben and Trine Søndergaard, amongst others. On the first floor are three double bedrooms and one small apartment. Each bedroom has an ensuite bathroom and views out onto the Kyle of Tongue or the surrounding gardens.

These spacious and bright rooms have been designed with rest and relaxation at their core – places to sleep, bathe and reflect in the finest surroundings after a day’s exploring. All rooms will have a free-standing bathtub and enjoy a palette of serene muted tones.

On the top floor there will be a small apartment with a living room, bathroom and cosy bedroom with box bed. These rooms have been designed to offer warmth and comfort, with the walls clad in tongue and groove panelling and a box bed nestled beneath the window.

In the courtyard the three contemporary studios take Lundies’ palette: stone, wood and natural materials, and translate it into the 21st century. These contemporary, robust rooms will feature large windows which open straight out to the courtyard. Spacious and practical spaces, two out of the three rooms have mezzanine beds, maximising the living space below. Featuring exposed brickwork, polished concrete and oak, they offer refined comfort to the contemporary traveller, stopping off for a night or two whilst touring round the North of Scotland.

Lundies surrounding gardens have been designed by landscape architects LUC to preserve and develop indigenous wildlife and will offer herb gardens and short walks for guests who wish to appreciate the immediacy of the glorious setting.

Food will be cooked and served at the table, sharing style using the very best of locally sourced ingredients and vegetables from Wildland properties including Aldourie Castle.

Lundies is inspired by Sutherland and shaped by Sutherland. Lundies hopes to employ staff from the local community who can deliver exceptional hospitality with unsurpassable local knowledge.

Lundies is currently seeking an assistant nanager, head housekeeper, assistant chef, night porter and general assistants.

Wildland offers bespoke training and development to ensure that each and every member of staff can excel. Wildland would like to encourage applications from the local community to invest Lundies with the lifeblood of Tongue and surrounding areas to create a unique offering in this part of Scotland.

Wildland’s investment in Tongue builds on its existing commitment in the north of Scotland to create world class bespoke hospitality in tandem with investment in local communities and landscape, as part of its ongoing Wildland conservation project.

Full details of the positions and how to apply can be found here: https://wildland.scot/job-opportunities

Reservations open late March. Visit www.lundies.scot.