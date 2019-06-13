A stunning and romantic setting for a wedding

Imagine gathering your nearest and dearest in a romantic setting amid stunning Perthshire countryside and celebrating in style.

Once the holiday home of the Duke of Atholl, Dunkeld House Hotel has recently undergone a stunning refurbishment. Nestled on the banks of the River Tay in 280 acres of woodland, the luxurious country house retreat mixes 21 st century comforts with traditional features.

Not only can you stay over and pamper yourself before the big day, but you’ll be able to host everything from the ceremony to the reception at the hotel.

Make your entrance down the statement central staircase, sip on bubbles with a view over the river and explore the grounds with your photographer. Then party the night away before retiring to one of the 98 comfortable bedrooms.

Plan your big day as an intimate occasion in one of the chic event rooms or a grand party inside in the Marquee. You can also have your ceremony outside in the breath-taking grounds.

Dine on delicious food with helpful staff and then retire at the end of the day to comfortable bedrooms in the luxurious four star hotel.

Dunkeld House Hotel’s dedicated wedding planner May will work with you to create cherished memories for you and

your family and friends that will last a lifetime.

To find out more call 01350 728337 or visit www.dunkeldhousehotel.co.uk