A luxurious, relaxed retreat with a fascinating history

Set in an idyllic location, perfect for exploring South West Scotland you will find Rockhall Tower Bed and Breakfast.

This 16th century tower house offers en-suite bedrooms and breathtaking views.

Surrounded by 15 acres of lawns, mature woodland, a winding burn, colourful established shrubbery and wildlife, Rockhall is bursting with character and charm.

There is a wedding stone dated 1720 marking a Grierson wedding and a mystery B listed monument marking the grave of ‘A well loved horse.’

Rockhall opened as a hotel in 1964 and was a family home from the 1990s until Callum and Kirsty Rose purchased it in August 2018, they have upgraded, decorated and filled it with quirky touches.

The open fires, log burners and luxury furnishings and a warm Scottish welcome have earned them excellent reviews and the feedback speaks volumes.

Breakfast includes eggs from the on-site coop, produce is sourced locally and if you prefer not to explore the various top notch eateries, an evening meal can be part of the experience.

South west Scotland is fast becoming a hub for tourists. The South West Coast 300 is a marvellous route to explore beautiful beaches, endless activities, attractions and a bounty of castles. Callum and Kirsty have welcomed guests from all over the world and even a few from Dumfries have stayed to relive memories of the buzzing hotel.

One important figure from the rich history is Elizabeth Crichton, 4th daughter of Grierson the 5th Baronet of Lag (the family had moved on from the notorious Grierson of Lag, persecutor of the Covenanters and keeper of Major Weir, a monkey who sported a fez hat and blew a whistle to alert the servants to his needs, much to their annoyance! His demise sadly came when cook severed his hand after he tried to pinch a morsel from the chopping board).

Elizabeth CrichtonElizabeth was born at Rockhall in 1779, she married James Crichton who made his fortune with The East India trading company, sadly she became a widow early in life (James died in 1823) and Elizabeth inherited the huge sum of around £200,000.

To honour her husband and to help others, she dreamed of building a university in Dumfries, but this was thwarted and instead she built a ground-breaking hospital specialising in mental health where outdoor activities were encouraged in the enormous grounds.

Ironically some of the buildings are now part of Edinburgh University, realising Elizabeth’s dream.

A stay at Rockhall provides a fabulous base with all the home comforts and a friendly Scottish welcome.

Rockhall Tower is located at Collin, Dumfries DG1 4JW, and for further details call 01387 750751 or visit https://www.rockhalltower.com/