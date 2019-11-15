A luxurious Christmas awaits at the Fairmont

The luxurious five-star golf and spa resort Fairmont St Andrews is providing guests with the ultimate festive getaway this Christmas.

It is offering an array of exclusive packages and events to celebrate the most wonderful time of year.

Perched on the cliff tops overlooking Scotland’s St Andrews Bay, the hotel is set on a 520-acre estate in the home of golf and boasts breathtaking coastal views – perfectly positioned for an unforgettable festive experience.

Santa’s Grotto:

Celebrate the festive season with Father Christmas and his helpers who invite children of all ages to explore their special Gingerbread Grotto. In addition, complimentary family movies will be shown throughout the day in the hotel’s auditorium. Each child that visits Santa’s Grotto will receive a special gift as well as unforgettable memories.

Dates: Saturday 7 December, Sunday 8 December, Saturday 14 December, Sunday 15 December, Saturday 21 December, Sunday 22 December, Monday 23 December. Timings: 9am–5pm. Price: £10 per child.

New Year at the Grill:

Diners are invited to indulge in a five-star Hogmanay dinner in the hotel’s award-winning St Andrews Bar & Grill, experiencing live music until late as well as overlooking the glistening lights of St Andrews and the stars sparkling over the Bay. This exclusive package includes a full Scottish breakfast, four-course Hogmanay dinner from a newly launched menu, a traditional Scottish music performance from 3-piece trio Sultans of Fling throughout the evening and access to a spectacular fireworks display at midnight.

Dates: Guests must arrive on Tuesday 31 December. No restriction on the number of night stays. Price – One night: from £365.00 per adult per stay. Two nights: from £449.50 per adult per stay. Additional nights available from £169.00 per room per night.

Nutcracker Hogmanay:

Guests are invited to enjoy a magical evening of fantastical celebration filled with dazzling illusions, fireworks, fairies and more, experiencing an array of themed festivities bringing the holiday classic The Nutcracker to life.

Attendees will be greeted by giant living Nutcrackers as they arrive for pre-dinner drinks in Kittocks Den and the Zephyr Sports bar, along with entertainment from dancers, illusionists and a close-up magician throughout the dinner service. In addition, guests can access the Circus Workshop where they can be treated to a glitter tattoo, dance the night away to Central City Groove, a 6-piece band who will perform after dinner, and view a beautiful fireworks display near midnight to bring in the New Year.

Dates: Guests must arrive on Tuesday 31 December. No restriction on the number of night stays. Price – One-night: from £345.00 per adult per stay. Two nights: from £429.50 per adult per stay. Additional nights are available from £169.00 per room per night (bed and breakfast only).