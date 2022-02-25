A host of popular events ready to return in 2022

Paisley Food and Drink Festival is set to take place across 2022 – just one of several events in Renfrewshire.

Organised by Renfrewshire Council, the bumper calendar will see the Paisley Food and Drink Festival return in-person for the first time since 2019, alongside area highlights The Spree, Paisley Halloween Festival and many more.

Events in the area begin as Paisley plays host to About Us – the opening event of the Unboxed: Creativity in the UK programme of major celebrations across the UK – from Tuesday 1 until Sunday 6 March, with a public preview on Monday 28 February.

The town is the first location on a five-stop UK tour for About Us – and the free, outdoor spectacle will transform Paisley Abbey for a stunning visual and sound experience, taking attendees on a thrilling ride through 13.8 billion years of life, the universe and everything in it.

The popular Paisley Food and Drink Festival returns to Abbey Close and Bridge Street, with a tantalising offer of top street food from across Scotland, fantastic local traders, live music, workshops and more on Friday 29 and Saturday 30 April.

Paisley’s annual Sma’ Shot Day celebrations will also see a live programme for the first time since 2019, as the event commemorating the historic victory of local weavers takes place on Saturday 2 July.

Summer will also see a new Renfrew Pipe Bands competition take over Robertson Park on Saturday 23 July.

The Spree, Paisley’s annual music and arts festival, is on the move from its traditional October slot in 2022 as the iconic Spiegeltent comes to town from Thursday 1 – Saturday 10 September, promising a top line-up for gig-goers. The 10-day programme will also be accompanied by the Spree for All fringe festival of events across Renfrewshire’s towns and villages.

The Wee Spree programme will take place from Saturday 15 – Saturday 22 October, providing fun activities and shows for children and families during the school holidays.

The award-winning Paisley Halloween Festival is widely regarded as one of the best events of its kind in the UK and this year’s spectacular trail format will be staged from Thursday 27 October to Sunday 30 October.

A programme of festive town centre activity will take place across Paisley, Renfrew and Johnstone in the weeks leading up to Christmas, with lights on display across Renfrewshire’s towns and villages to bring in the season.

Louisa Mahon, head of marketing, communications and events for Renfrewshire Council, said: ‘We are thrilled to be hosting a full year of live events for 2022 and to welcome back local supporters and visitors to what, for so many, are must-see dates in the diary.

‘Renfrewshire has firmly established itself as a key destination on Scotland’s events map, which is a testament to the high quality and wide appeal of our annual programme.

‘We have developed new formats for some of our most popular events, ensuring visitors continue to feel safe and confident to return to live events and we maximise the benefits for local businesses too.

‘People travel from all over to take part in our spectacular events and we can’t wait for everyone to come and enjoy what we have in store for 2022. It is going to be fantastic.’

Colette Cardosi, chair of Paisley First, said: “With both Paisley First plans for the year ahead and the confirmation of the council’s events calendar, it’s great to be able to look forward to a full year of town centre events in Paisley once again in 2022.’

For more information about upcoming events in Renfrewshire, visit www.paisley.is.