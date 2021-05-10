100 unmissable experiences to enjoy in Angus

From vast sandy beaches to historic Pictish stones, Arbroath Smokies to wildlife hot spots like Montrose Basin, Visit Angus has today launched the Insider’s Guide to Angus – 100 Unmissable Experiences.

Shining a light on the vast range of attractions Angus has to offer, an audacious sand artwork has been created at Montrose Beach with Scurdie Ness lighthouse as the backdrop.

Kickstarting tourism in the region, the guide is segmented into 10 different categories; Beauty Spots; Hidden Gems; Nature & Wildlife; Visitor Attractions; Coasts & Waters; Family Days Out; Cycling Routes; Walking Routes; Places to Eat and Food & Drink.

Home to the Declaration of Arbroath, found at Arbroath Abbey, Angus is rich in history and culture, comprising seven towns each with its own unique character and attractions. During the last year, the region saw an influx in locals exploring their own area, uncovering a plethora of things to see and do right on their own doorstep.

The guide was created during the lockdown period in 2020 with input from Angus residents and those who have visited before, offering genuine insider insight into the hidden gems and many lesser-known places to visit and experience.

Stretching along the east coast from south Aberdeenshire to Dundee, and inland to Perth & Kinross, Angus is home to some of the most outstanding food and drink products in Scotland. A vast range of local producers create delicious food and drink, with everything from homemade pies and cakes, to jams and preserves made using the freshest soft fruits grown in the area as well as a number of craft spirits, beers and drinks including The Gin Bothy and Kinnettles Gold Tea, Scotland’s first 100% pure black tea; grown in Forfar.

Alison Elliott, manager, Murton Farm, Tearoom and Nature Reserve featured in the guide, and chair of the Angus Tourism Cooperative was instrumental in its creation. She said: ‘During the first lockdown we heard from so many people in the area how grateful they were to be living in such a beautiful and varied part of the country. They could be at the beach, go on a bike ride and then be in the hills all in the same day.

‘Once you begin to scratch the surface of all that Angus has to offer the number of opportunities is incredible, for our hidden gem of a nature reserve or cheeky animals on our visitor farm, near Forfar. The Insider’s Guide was created to provide both visitors and even those who live here with an insight into just some of the things to see, do, eat and experience in this very special area. It really is the ultimate travel essential for anyone holidaying or looking for a packed day out in Scotland.’

Caroline Warburton, VisitScotland’s regional leadership director said: ‘Situated within easy reach of many of Scotland’s cities, Angus is an ideal destination for anyone who enjoys rolling hills and glens, spectacular coastline, championship golf courses, castles and historic buildings.

‘This new guide curates some of Angus’s most iconic visitor experiences, which includes some lesser-known gems for everyone to discover.

‘VisitScotland is working with a range of partners to help encourage visitors to enjoy the outdoors responsibly. We’re asking those who visit any area of the country to respect, protect and enjoy our countryside, towns and cities sensibly by leaving no physical trace of their visit. Our natural resources are hugely important to communities and visitors alike and should be protected for future generations.’

Visitors are reminded to follow FACTS while travelling around Scotland.

To see the guide in full, visit www.visitangus.com/insiders-guide where all 10 categories can be viewed alongside a check list of the unmissable experiences.