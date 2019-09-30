Sail away to discover Scottish islands and heritage

Explore the inner and outer Hebrides under sail with VentureSail Holidays.

A fleet of classic boats and adventure vessels will take you to beautiful anchorages, hidden island coves and out to the remote St Kilda.

Enjoy up close wildlife encounters and explore ashore with visits to heritage sites and local distilleries.

With the unspoilt views from the deck, a sailing holiday is the best way to discover these stunning Scottish Isles.

Sailing from Oban, these unique holidays are perfect for solo travellers, nautical newbies and seasoned sailors with all food included in the price.

VentureSail Holidays

Tel: 01872 487288

www.venturesailholidays.com