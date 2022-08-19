REVIEW: Lord Crewe Arms, Northumberland

Grant Dickie reviews the Lord Crewe Arms at Blanchland in Northumberland.

ANYONE who knows me will tell you how much I love great architecture and secluded getaways. That’s why a trip to the Lord Crewe Arms in Blanchland, Northumberland, was the perfect end to my July. The scenic drive to the hotel through the Borders and Northumberland was in itself beautiful, but my breath was taken from me as we rounded the corner and were presented with the Lord Crewe Arms.

A former priory, the 12th century building is stunning. Both outside and in. Make sure to explore the different public rooms and discover the hidden gems the building has to offer.

Our converted cottage was just the right size. Over two storeys comprised the large lounge, complete with log burner, TV, coffee machine, kettle, and small dining table, and the double bedroom with the huge comfy bed, another TV, bath, shower, and separate toilet. I could happily have spent hours sitting reading in the window seats. If I’m to be nitpicky, the only thing missing from the suite was a small kitchenette, or even simply a downstairs sink and small fridge. This however, was minor and didn’t detract from the stay at all.

On arrival, after checking in, we were presented with afternoon tea in the dog-friendly dining area – a stunning room with exposed original stonework, a huge hearth filled with candles and surrounded by artwork and wall-hung sculptures. The selection of sandwiches and treats was more than ample for two.

Between afternoon tea and dinner we decided to explore the village and take Kenny and Norman for a walk through the nearby woodland. The village itself is small, consisting of the hotel, local cottages, Blanchland Abbey, post office, and a refectory converted into a tea room. It may be small, but its beauty cannot be overstated.

We returned to the dog-friendly dining area for dinner to be faced with a small but delicious menu of food. We opted for light starters before being served delicious mains. The salt aged duck breast was to die for – cooked perfectly and full of flavour, served with braised spelt, courgette, confit duck leg, peas, Granny Smith apple, and duck sauce. The steak was cooked to perfection (medium rare, of course), and served with a gorgeous bistro salad with a tangy vinaigrette and a side of fluffy and crispy steak frites. We then retired for the night with full and satisfied bellies.

The following day we returned to our usual spot in the dining room for a beautiful tasting breakfast of eggs Benedict before deciding to explore the nearby towns, all of which aren’t too long a drive away. If you are looking for quaint villages and towns then you are in the right region and have to stop off at Corbridge and Hexham.

The rest of the evening was spent relaxing in the crypt bar of the hotel and our suite. The bar offers a wide range of different beers and spirits in the cosy setting under a completely vaulted room.

We were sad to leave the comforts of the Lord Crewe Arms, however, we have made the decision that we have to return. The setting and the friendly staff made the stay a great one, and certainly one that we would wholeheartedly recommend.

Stays at the Lord Crewe Arms start from £189 per night in a cosy room, on a bed and breakfast basis. For further information or to book, visit www.lordcrewearmsblanchland.co.uk

