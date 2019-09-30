Port Edgar Marina sits between iconic bridges

Sitting between the iconic Forth Road and Rail Bridges and the Queensferry Crossing, Port Edgar Marina is one of the east coast’s largest marinas with berths for more than 300.

Home to Scotland’s largest watersports centre, as well as Port Edgar Yacht Club, the Marina is less than 30-minutes from Edinburgh, on the southern banks of the Firth of Forth, boasting stunning views of the three bridges and the Kingdom of Fife beyond.

Shoppers can peruse an extensive range of country, marine and casual clothing at the Marina’s shop, Beacon, while diners have the choice of eating at Scotts’ spectacular 200-capacity restaurant or the popular café Down the Hatch.

Port Edgar Marina, Shore Road, Queensferry, South Queensferry, EH30 9SQ.

Tel: 0131 331 3330

www.portedgar.co.uk