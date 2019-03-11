Spring into the sun for a relaxing warm break

Escaping for sun, sea and sand sounds tempting, and with average highs of 20 degrees, 13 hours of daylight – it’s easy to think why we love Spain so much.

Thrown in daily flights available throughout the UK to some of Spain’s most loved spots, and it couldn’t be easier to ‘vamos’ to Spain this spring.

With a selection of picturesque Spanish resorts all within an hour’s drive of Malaga Airport, Macdonald Resorts has something for everyone looking to soak up the sun this spring; from stunning beach fronts to hilltop locations offering unrivalled views as well as access to great nightlife, water sports and an abundance of local attractions.

Marbella, Fuengirola, Torremolinos and Estepona are also nearby, ensuring no shortage of things to do with cobbled streets lined with boutiques, bars and restaurants with everything from fine dining to local tapas.

Regular excursions are also held, enabling guests the chance to explore with destinations including the Moroccan port of Tangiers and The Alhambra palace in Granada.

If sunbeds, sangria and serenity are more your thing, Macdonald Resorts offer unrivalled flexibility with self-catering accommodation fit for families of all sizes. With outdoor pools, gyms, tennis courts, golf courses, spas, bars and restaurants all onsite, guests wouldn’t be blamed if they stay put to top up their tan from their very own villa.

Spring is also a fantastic time to explore Spain with traditional Easter celebrations underway involving colourful processions throughout many of the southern Spanish towns. It’s also perfect for families with pre-school children looking to take advantage of quieter times.

Macdonald Doña Lola Resort

Macdonald Doña Lola Resort, Calahonda occupies a fantastic beachfront spot offering uninterrupted views across the Mediterranean. Situated in between the towns of Fuengirola and Marbella, this resort is perfectly located for guests who like to get out and explore and the newly launched boardwalk is ideal for walking in cooler spring temperatures. Tivoli World, only half an hour away from the resort, has over 40 rides and attractions, while 10 golf courses within a 10-minute radius of the resort will keep youngsters and big kids alike entertained for hours.

Macdonald Villicana Resort

Families, couples and friends will be making memories to last a life time at Macdonald Villicana Resort, as they meander through the colourful gardens to the poolside bar, or perhaps head to one of the local beaches for a spot of sunbathing. Puerto Banus and Marbella are within a 20minute drive, where guests can soak up the atmosphere at the port or in one of the many stylish bars and restaurants. Marbella has a brilliant range of activities for all the family, including the wonderful Turtle Lake, where families can enjoy a picnic while looking on to the amazing wildlife and stunning mountain views.

Macdonald Leila Playa Resort

Situated right on the beach in Calahonda, Macdonald Leila Playa Resort is the perfect base for a relaxing holiday this spring with its beautiful pool and striking landscapes. The Resort offers direct access to the Malaga Coastal Path, making exploring with family easy. Family activities are offered throughout the year onsite and there are numerous popular golf courses within a short drive. There’s also a regular bus service outside the resort to the nearby town of Fuengirola, an area not short of activities such as, the BioParc Zoo, Go Karting and Fuengirola Adventure Golf course, best taken advantage of in the cooler spring months to avoid any red shoulders.

Macdonald La Ermita Resort

Relaxation is easily achieved for couples and families as they soak in the spring sun, gazing down on the beautiful Costa del Sol from Macdonald La Ermita Resort located on a rugged Spanish hilltop. The stunning rural location is also just minutes away from cobbled streets lined with fantastic shops, bars and restaurants. Or maybe start your own family Easter tradition by visiting Costa del Sol’s largest water park, Aquamijas, just 15 minutes from the resort and guaranteed to keep the kids cool.

Springtime breaks in Spanish resorts start from £66 per night, per apartment between 10 April until 06 May. Find out more HERE.