New airport food app is set to be a high flyer

Glasgow Airport has become the first Scottish airport to launch a Grab take-away service.

Launched last month, it was designed for departing passengers on the go who don’t have time for a sit down meal before boarding a flight, but who want more choice in take-away food, particularly hot food.

Passengers can order food for collection via the Glasgow Airport passenger app – which includes a how to guide – and only soft drinks can be ordered, from the Beardmore, Frankie and Benny’s and Caledonian restaurants.

The app works in real-time, so passengers will place and pay for their order, who will receive a confirmation, and then an alert when it’s ready to be picked up. It also gives an estimation of when food will be ready, so it is kept warm for their arrival at restaurant – ideal for people who maybe don’t have time to stop in at a restaurant.

Denise Gilmour, head of retail at Glasgow Airport, said: ‘We are always looking for innovative new ways to provide our customers with even greater level of choice and service as they travel through the terminal.

‘The Grab take-away platform is perfect for transport hubs like Glasgow Airport, particularly given that all our customers are always on the go.

‘It’s ideal for passengers who may not want, or have enough time, to sit down for a meal in one of our departure lounge restaurants. Grab gives them the freedom to spend their time in the airport how they want to by offering a fast and convenient way to enjoy a delicious meal on the go.’