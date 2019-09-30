Modern style on offer at the Cow Pads Crail

The Cow Pads Crail offers modern style in a stunning country setting.

With two beautifully converted shipping containers, guests can enjoy accommodation for two in a double bed, with ensuite shower room and a kitchenette.

The Cow Pads are fully insulated, 90% powered by green energy, and offer incredible countryside views from a delightful decking area. They are located next to The Cow Shed Crail which is often used for weddings.

If you would like to escape the hustle and bustle, visit any night of the week.

There is so much to see and do: beautiful beaches, picturesque harbour villages, historical St Andrews and even the V&A in Dundee.

Crail

Tel: 01333 824121

cowpadscrail.co.uk