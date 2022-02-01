Loganair sparkles as it celebrates its diamond anniversary

Loganair, the UK’s largest regional airline, has today (1 February) marked its 60th anniversary – a major milestone for the longest-serving name in the UK airline industry.

The Glasgow-based airline, which was formed on 1 February 1962, now flies over 70 routes throughout the UK, Isle of Man, Ireland, Norway and Denmark, and serves more UK airports – a tally of 34 – than every other airline put together.

It marked the anniversary in true birthday style with balloons and cake, commemorative chocolates for customers on every flight and a special 60th anniversary offer for its growing band of loyal Clan Loganair frequent flyers.

To celebrate the special birthday, Loganair has launched a competition to give away a diamond ticket, consisting of 60 free flights across its network, to one lucky winner. The airline is asking people to enter the competition by nominating an individual or group – perhaps a sporting team, a youth group, a Gaelic choir – most deserving of this unusual yet hugely valuable gift.

The special day heralds a very significant expansion of Loganair’s partnership with British Airways, building on a relationship which has spanned four decades.

And 18 more Loganair routes are being added to its codeshare agreement with British Airways, providing greater choice and connectivity for customers travelling to, from and within the UK regions.

The airline has also announced the winner of its competition for a commemorative soundtrack to mark its 60 years of service.

Earlier this year, a competition was launched to find the perfect soundtrack to accompany a video montage encapsulating the true spirit of Loganair’s 60 years of service. Amidst many hugely talented entries, Greenock-based computing lecturer Davy Nicol’s acoustic number Fly with Me wowed the selection panel.

Jonathan Hinkles, Loganair’s chief executive, said: ‘We are thrilled to be celebrating our 60th anniversary, an unrivalled milestone in the UK regional airline industry. In the time that Loganair has been serving customers in Scotland and beyond, over 50 other airlines have come and gone – yet a constant has been the commitment of Loganair to keeping communities connected.

‘Today’s milestone could never have been reached without the efforts and dedication of Scott Grier, Loganair’s President and the driving force of the airline between 1976 and 2012; Loganair’s dedicated team of staff throughout the last six decades; and the unwavering commitment of our owners, Stephen and Peter Bond, who have now been involved with the airline for over 20 years.

‘We’re delighted to announce a major expansion of our partnership with British Airways, effectively doubling the number of routes on which we co-operate to bring benefits for customers. The development cements what we believe to be the longest-running relationship between two UK airlines, and it’s a partnership which will continue to deliver for customers throughout the UK.

‘The next 60 years will undoubtedly see a different set of challenges, yet I’m already hugely encouraged by progress to develop new carbon-neutral electrical and hydrogen power sources for domestic flights. It’s clear that short-haul domestic flights will be the first to benefit from these new technologies, and I fully expect that we’ll see the first of these powering Loganair customers to the destination within the first six of our next 60 years.’

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon added: ‘For six decades now, Loganair, the oldest name in UK airlines, has made an exceptional contribution to the Scottish economy. Since 1962, the airline has helped keep the country moving, ensuring that people across Scotland are connected – particularly those living in and visiting our most remote communities. The importance of that has never been clearer than during the pandemic as the airline continued to operate, transporting patients, tests and equipment across Scotland and beyond.”

‘Loganair’s leadership in the net zero transition is also hugely appreciated and it should help ensure a very bright future for Scotland’s airline.’

To enter Loganair’s 60th anniversary competition, visit HERE.